Alabama and Vanderbilt Breakdown: Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show
It's a big football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Theo Fernandez as we discuss this weekend's Alabama-Vanderbilt game. The program talks about the football weekend ahead, ESPN's College GameDay coming to town, the Crimson Tide's keys to game, and players to watch for this SEC home opener.
The program opens with a discussion on Mac Jones' performance last night for the San Fransisco 49ers. Jones is on a hot streak as the 49ers backup quarterback and showed toughness and grit in the Thursday night victory.
We transition into ESPN College GameDay coming to Tuscaloosa and the TV show's selection of Theo Von as its celebrity guest picker. The show discusses why there wasn't a celebrity with Alabama ties selected, and why Von was the perfect choice as the picker.
Finally we get into the meat of the program by talking about Alabama and Vanderbilt. Fernandez kicks off our "Keys to the Game" as Woods and Gaither follow up with what the Crimson Tide has to do in order to get revenge over the Commodores.
We move into our three players to watch as each host taps a trio that has to perform well to take down the Commodores. Fernandez picks Ty Simpson and discusses how he can vault himself to the top of the Heisman Trophy charts while Gaither picks two defensive players as members of his trio. Woods offers up three players with an honorable mention.
Finally the show picks games for the week in an underwhelming week of college football. Was anyone brave enough to pick Vanderbilt to pull off the upset in back-to-back years?
