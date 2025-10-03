Bama Central

Alabama and Vanderbilt Breakdown: Football Friday on The Joe Gaither Show

The show puts our finishing touches on the week ahead of the Crimson Tide's big game against the Commodores. | Episode 538

Joe Gaither

JG Show
JG Show / Joe Gaither Sho
In this story:

It's a big football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Theo Fernandez as we discuss this weekend's Alabama-Vanderbilt game. The program talks about the football weekend ahead, ESPN's College GameDay coming to town, the Crimson Tide's keys to game, and players to watch for this SEC home opener.

The program opens with a discussion on Mac Jones' performance last night for the San Fransisco 49ers. Jones is on a hot streak as the 49ers backup quarterback and showed toughness and grit in the Thursday night victory.

Former Alabama Quarterback Leads 49ers to Thursday Night Upset: Roll Call

We transition into ESPN College GameDay coming to Tuscaloosa and the TV show's selection of Theo Von as its celebrity guest picker. The show discusses why there wasn't a celebrity with Alabama ties selected, and why Von was the perfect choice as the picker.

2029 RB Zion Ayangbile Speaks on Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, Upcoming Tuscaloosa Trip

Finally we get into the meat of the program by talking about Alabama and Vanderbilt. Fernandez kicks off our "Keys to the Game" as Woods and Gaither follow up with what the Crimson Tide has to do in order to get revenge over the Commodores.

Alabama Defense Zeroed In on 'Exceptional Football Player' Diego Pavia

We move into our three players to watch as each host taps a trio that has to perform well to take down the Commodores. Fernandez picks Ty Simpson and discusses how he can vault himself to the top of the Heisman Trophy charts while Gaither picks two defensive players as members of his trio. Woods offers up three players with an honorable mention.

Finally the show picks games for the week in an underwhelming week of college football. Was anyone brave enough to pick Vanderbilt to pull off the upset in back-to-back years?

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. CT.

We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTubeFacebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on SpotifyApple Podcasts, and Amazon.

Alabama Crimson Tide On SI

feed

Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.

Home/All Things Bama