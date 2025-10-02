2029 RB Zion Ayangbile Speaks on Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, Upcoming Tuscaloosa Trip
The Crimson Tide is expected to host several high profile recruits for its upcoming showdown with Vanderbilt on Saturday, October 4, ranging from players that have already committed to Alabama, to those that Kalen DeBoer and the staff are hoping to eventually land the commitment of.
One player who will be in town is 2029 running back Zion Ayangbile from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. Though he is in just his first season of high school football, the 5-foot-9, 180 lb. prospect has already begun receiving interest from several power four programs.
He's competed at football camps for the Crimson Tide over the last year, as well as Texas A&M, Oklahoma, TCU and more.
Ayangbile spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about his upcoming trip to Tuscaloosa, as well as what he hopes to see from DeBoer's team in its revenge match against Vanderbilt.
Although the impressive back cannot actually receive a verbal scholarship offer until June 15 following his sophomore season, Ayangbile says he has been in contact with those in Tuscaloosa for awhile regarding the academic side of things.
"I've had a lot of contact with Tuscaloosa concerning school, but I can't be directly spoken to since I'm in the 2029 class," he said, "I've been visiting [Tuscaloosa] since the days of Saban."
He continued, "My family fell in love with Alabama. My older sister just got [accepted], and will be reporting next fall."
Speaking on last season's loss to Vanderbilt, Ayangbile said, "Last year's game was tough to watch. It honestly made me angry to see Alabama fall to Vanderbilt."
"This Saturday, I'm hoping to see Alabama show absolute dominance," he said, "I want to see them control the game and leave no doubt."
The running back continued, speaking on what the Crimson Tide needs to do in order to secure such a win, "I'm not really in a position to share strategies, but as a young guy who dreams of one day playing for the Tide, I just want to see them get a win."
"From a running back's perspective, I always feel like running the ball helps set the tone," he added.
He wrapped up with a score prediction, saying, "I'll just say Alabama by a lot. I'm looking for dominance."
Visitors for Vanderbilt Weekend
- 2026 5-Star RB Ezavier Crowell (Committed to Alabama 06/26/2025)
- 2026 3-Star WR Zayion Cotton (Mississippi State Commit)
- 2028 LB Jay Schell
- 2028 4-Star CB Jermaine Cobbins
