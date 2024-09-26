Alabama Volleyball Falls to No. 20 Tennessee, 3-2: Roll Call, September 26, 2024
Alabama volleyball (8-4, 0-1 SEC) went toe-to-toe in Knoxville, Tenn. with No. 20 Tennessee (8-3, 1-0 SEC) in the SEC opener on Wednesday, but lost the match three sets to two.
The Crimson Tide won the second and fourth set, establishing itself as a team that could make a comeback despite losing momentum. Alabama head coach Rashinda Reed emphasized this fact after the match.
"Today's match proved that we are that good," Reed said in a press release. "We need to come out stronger from the start and clean up the little things as we prepare for Auburn on Sunday because they are a very good team. We have to clean up the little things."
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's tennis: ITA All-American Championships Consolation, Cary, N.C.
- Alabama Soccer (8-2-2) vs. Missouri (2-6-1) at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis ITA All-American Championships Doubles Main Draw: No. 22 Aristoltelis Thanos/Ozan Baris (Michigan State) defeats No. 18 Andrii Zimnokh/Zach Foster (Alabama) 7-6(3), 6-2
- Women's tennis ITA All-American Championships Main Draw: Elza Tomase (Tennessee) defeats Petra Sedlackova (Alabama) 6-1, 6-2
- Volleyball: No. 20 Tennessee 3, Alabama 2.
Did You Notice?
- Renowned ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith delivered an emphatic speech toward No. 4 Alabama football ahead of the Crimson Tide's upcoming heavyweight matchup against No. 2 Georgia.
- Many former Alabama standouts shined in Week 3 of the NFL regular season.
- Alabama co-captain and safety Malachi Moore listed the top five defensive backs in Crimson Tide history on the "New Wave Podcast" hosted by freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams and freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 26, 1926: Former Crimson Tide baseball and football standout Al Lary was born in Northport. Per his Alabama Sports Hall of Fame bio: One of three players named to both the football and baseball All-Century Teams. At the time, he set the record for Alabama single-season touchdown receptions with ten and the set the single-game record with three. He was named First Team All-SEC in 1950. During the 1950 baseball season, he had a 4-1 (.800) record as a starting pitcher and a 6-2 (.750) record the following year. He ranks fourth in fewest hits allowed in a season (13) with a minimum of 40 innings pitched. He played two seasons in the majors with the Chicago Cubs in 1954 and 1962.
September 26, 1981: Three big defensive plays key Alabama’s 28-7 victory at Vanderbilt. Defensive tackle Jackie Cline’s punt block for a safety gave Alabama an early 2-0 lead, and defensive end Russ Wood returned a fumble 33 yards to make it 9-0, and cornerback Benny Perrin returned an interception 72 yards for touchdown as Alabama led 16-7 at the half. The offense finally scored on a 1-yard run by Jeff Fagan and an 81-yard pass from Ken Coley to Joey Jones. – Bryant Museum
September 26, 2009: Greg McElroy passed for a career-high 291 yards and three touchdowns and Alabama opened SEC play by blasting Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 35-7. The Crimson Tide executive three plays of 50-plus yards, including an 80-yard touchdown by Marquis that was one of the longest pass plays in school history. Trent Richardson broke four tackles for a 52-yard touchdown run, Julio Jones caught a 50-yard TD pass on a trick play and Alabama even managed to block a punt. However, it also lost linebacker Dont’a Hightower to a knee injury.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Never compromise what you think is right.”- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant