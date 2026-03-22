Alabama WBB Advances to Round of 32 for Third Straight Year: Roll Call

Alabama women's basketball is still dancing.

Behind 21 points from Jessica Timmons, No. 6 Alabama beat No. 11 Rhode Island 68-55 in Louisville on Saturday to advance to the Round of 32 for the third straight season.

"I think today our kids just showed a lot of resilience. We were able to weather some runs. We were intentional when those happened. We did it with a lot of toughness and grit that we pride ourselves on...It's what we're prepared for. We're built for this, having been in our league, and we see this a lot. I thought our kids did a nice job of countering their decision-making offensively down the stretch."

Timmons (21), Essence Cody (19) and Diana Collins (16) combined for 56 of the Crimson Tide's 68 points. Alabama held a 31-23 lead at halftime, but the Rams cut the deficit back down to four points in the third quarter. The Crimson Tide responded with a 17-3 run to put the game away.

Alabama (24-10) will now face No. 3 and host team Louisville in the NCAA Round of 32 on Monday at 11 a.m. on ESPN with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. Alabama has not advanced to the Sweet 16 under Curry.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, March 22, 2026

With her 9.95 on Saturday night, Alabama gymnastics senior Gabby Gladieux wins a share of the SEC individual floor title. This is her second SEC title. She also won an individual vault championship in 2023.

Former Alabama teammates Herbert Jones and Keon Ellis linked up before their two teams faced of in the NBA. Jones plays for the Pelicans while Ellis plays for the Cavaliers.

Roll tide ties 🐘 pic.twitter.com/ertFtDpedJ — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 21, 2026

The Alabama women's swimming and diving team finished in 11th place at the NCAA championships.

Our fifth top-15 finish in the last six years 😤#RollTide pic.twitter.com/fh81Jpaq6f — Alabama Swim & Dive (@AlabamaSwimDive) March 22, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results:

Men's golf moved up to second place at the Linger Longer Invitational with a team score of 13-under par.

Women's golf is in fourth place after two rounds at the Florida State Match Up with a team score of 14-over par.

The swimming and diving women finished in 11th place with 100.5 points at the NCAA championships.

Women's tennis: Oklahoma 4, Alabama 1

Women's basketball in NCAA tournament: Alabama 68, Rhode Island 55

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule:

Men's golf at Linger Longer Invitational Round 3, Eatonton, Georgia

Women's golf at Florida State Match Up Round 3, Tallahassee, Florida, Live Stats

Baseball vs. Florida, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 12 p.m., SEC Network

Softball at Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, 12 p.m., SEC Network+

Men's tennis at Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma, 12 p.m.

Men's basketball vs. Texas Tech in NCAA tournament Round of 32, Tampa, Florida, 8:45 p.m., TBS

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

167 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 22, 1942: Assistant coach Ed Hickerson, a regular for the Crimson Tide from 1938-40, was commissioned in the Navy. Hickerson had been hired by Frank Thomas as an assistant coach last August.

March 22, 1989: James Carpenter was born in Augusta, Ga.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We had NFL practices, he kind of ran an NFL program there. As far as the meetings, we were in there all-day learning. Being up early, taking care of business, you have to be responsible. Coach Saban always teaches you to be accountable for your own actions. If you are late you get punished, here you get fined.” – Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones (2008-10)

We'll leave you with this...

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.