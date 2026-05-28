A Look at the Top Prospects Visiting Alabama this Weekend





This weekend might be the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for Alabama. A ton of top targets and flip prospects will be in Tuscaloosa as the Tide tries to add to its 2027 class. Here is a summary of the players scheduled to come and where Alabama stands with them.

Commits: Kenneth Simon and Avrian Pauley

Two current Alabama commits are scheduled to visit this weekend: Kenneth Simon from Tennessee and Avrian Pauley from Mobile.

Simon committed to the Crimson Tide over Tennessee, where he is a legacy. It was a huge recruiting win for Kalen DeBoer and his staff earlier this month. I would not expect Tennessee to let up on Simon, but Alabama is in a good position to hold onto him.

As for Pauley, he committed to Alabama back in April over Florida, Florida State and others. Alabama seems to be in a really good position for Pauley right now with his commitment, and now he will look to help build up this class.

Uncommitted Targets: Monshun Sales, Hayden Stepp, Darrius White, Nigel Newkirk, Mitchell Turner, Antwan Jackson, Osani Gayles

There are some big uncommitted targets getting ready to visit campus this weekend.

The two biggest names are Monshun Sales and Hayden Stepp. Both are five-stars that Alabama is right in the mix for. Sales is a receiver from Indiana, and right now Alabama is battling the Hoosiers and Texas for him. It seems like Oregon and Alabama are 1A and 1B for Stepp. The Bishop Gorman corner will be crucial for Alabama to land, especially now that the Tide is out for five-star John Meredith.

The Crimson Tide is in a lot better position for four-star edge Antwan Jackson. The Tennessee native visited his in-state Tennessee Volunteers last weekend, and Alabama is battling the Vols at the top of his board, along with Ole Miss and Missouri.

Nigel Newkirk is a top running back prospect from Gainesville (Georgia). Alabama seems to be leading for him, but Michigan and Ohio State are both pushing for him as well.

Another Peach State product is Darrius White. Alabama appeared to be in the lead for him going into last weekend before he visited Tennessee. It was reported that the visit went very well, but it still seems like Alabama is in the best position to land the three-star defensive back.

Alabama is also pushing for Mississippi defensive lineman Mitchell Turner. The Tide is in a good position, according to On3; however, DeBoer and his staff will have to beat out in-state Ole Miss and LSU if they are to land the 6-foot-3 prospect.

Osani Gayles is another wide receiver prospect the Tide is going after hard. He plays at IMG Academy, and Alabama has had success with players from IMG Academy, like current starting offensive lineman Michael Carroll. The Tide recently made his final five along with Notre Dame, Washington, Tennessee and Stanford.

Flip Target: Donivan Moore

Auburn commit Donivan Moore has been pursued by Alabama for a long time, and the Tide is not giving up despite his pledge to the Tigers. He has shown a lot of love to Auburn since he committed in February, but Alabama is going to give the Tigers a run for their money.

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