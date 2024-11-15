Alabama Welcomes the Mercer Bears on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Football Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we welcome Katie Windham, Hunter De Siver and Mason Woods into the show to talk about this week's Alabama and Mercer matchup as we've reached the home stretch of the college football season.
The conversation opens with Windham and De Siver as they were in Death Valley for Alabama's emphatic victory over the LSU Tigers. They each share their perspectives from the stadium as the Crimson Tide made a statement to the rest of the college football world.
Did Alabama's offense find its true identity in Baton Rouge? We discuss how the coaching staff has utilized roles lately and if the last two games performances are indicative of what we'll see to finish the year.
The show then dives into this week's game against the Mercer Bears as we rant against FCS games on SEC schedules. What will Alabama look to get out of playing four quarters against significantly lesser competition?
The show concludes by looking around the college football landscape as there are several games with College Football Playoff implications. Will Pittsburgh end Clemson's hopes of making it in? Will Wisconsin shock Oregon? How will the Georgia Bulldogs respond to last week's loss with the Tennessee Volunteers coming to Athens?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.