No. 15 Alabama Men's Basketball 2025-26 Season Preview
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball is back!
The No. 15 Crimson Tide will tip off the 2025-26 season against North Dakota in Coleman Coliseum tonight at 7 p.m. CT, as it's the beginning of head coach Nate Oats' seventh season at UA.
Alabama finished last season ranked No. 6 following the Elite Eight loss to Duke. The Crimson Tide's No. 2 spot in the 2024-25 preseason AP Top 25 was its highest mark in program history, and Alabama remained inside the top 10 for the entire season despite having the toughest strength of schedule in the country.
Alabama has had quite the offseason after becoming the only school in the country to reach the Elite Eight round in each of the last two NCAA Tournaments.
Four of last season's starters exhausted their collegiate eligibility. Additionally, guard Labaron Philon initially entered the NBA Draft but withdrew at the deadline and became one of five players to return from last year's team. The Crimson Tide had four outgoing transfers but also five incoming transfers, and the team also signed four recruits to its freshmen class.
In terms of the staff, Oats and company lost assistant Ryan Pannone to the vacant Arkansas State job and replaced him with longtime NBA assistant Chris Fleming. UA promoted Alabama basketball great Erwin Dudley to special assistant to the head coach as well.
Alabama took advantage of its chance to utilize the new-look roster, as the Crimson Tide won both of its preseason scrimmages. UA narrowly beat Florida State 109-105 on Oct. 17 in Birmingham and dismantled Furman 96-71 on the road on Oct. 26.
As Alabama enters non-conference play, Oats is mindful of what the SEC showed a different side in 2024-25 than in past seasons. The SEC finished its non-conference slate with an overall record of 185-23, including an all-time best 21-8 record against AP Top 25 teams. And after a wild couple of months of SEC play, the conference sent a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament, with Florida eventually winning it all.
"I don't think playing 13 cupcakes prepares you for SEC play," Oats said at SEC Media Day. "Whether we win or lose, I've never shied away from playing the best schedule in the country. Wte've had the number one strength of schedule for a number of years, had it last year, the year before, I believe. You play the best teams, you figure out where your weaknesses are, and you fix 'em immediately. You do it and you repeat it."
Oats and company will face five non-conference teams that were ranked in Tuesday's Preseason AP Top 25: No. 1 Purdue, No. 5 St. John’s, No. 13 Arizona, No. 17 Illinois and No. 21 Gonzaga.
For the past couple of years, Alabama has been labeled by the college basketball world as a live-and-die-by-the-three program. However, this narrative was turned upside down last season, as the Crimson Tide was fourth in the country in two-point percentage (59.7) and 100th in three-point percentage (35.3).
Alabama's 38.7 points in the paint per game were the best mark in the SEC and 12th nationally. Nevertheless, Alabama head coach Nate Oats is expected to utilize a healthy mix of threes and twos this season.
"We're going to have a really good shooting team, maybe the best shooting team we've had since I've been there," Oats said on May 5. "There's shooting everywhere. "Our bigs can shoot. Everybody in the front court. Really, there's not a non-shooter on the floor. We should have shooting everywhere. Our defense is going to have to get a little bit better, but we're going to have good versatility and good shooting next year."
Here's a breakdown of every player on Alabama's 2025-26 roster, and accompanied by each of them is a quote from either Oats or assistant coach Preston Murphy from this offseason:
The Returners
Labaron Philon Jr.
The sophomore guard became a household name over the course of last season and his three SEC Freshman of the Week honors reflected that. He was given expectations by analysts to be a one-and-done player and enter the 2025 NBA Draft—which he did in April. However, he changed his mind on the withdrawal deadline. Philon finished his freshman season averaging 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a Crimson Tide-best 1.3 steals per game.
A big reason for his withdrawal came down to his abilities as a leader. Being the Crimson Tide's No. 1 option as a scorer and playmaker in 2025-26 should help raise his draft stock. After shining in both exhibitions, the Preseason All-SEC First Team member aims to continue to develop this crucial basketball trait and lead Alabama for the next few months.
Oats' Thoughts: "He was more vocal [against Florida State]. "He's got play suggestions, he's thinking of the game and getting the guys together. I think he's got to do a better job on defense. He's got to do a better job of getting back and getting the defense set. "But he was definitely talking more than last year, which is good. He needs to take more ownership of the team because he's going to have the ball in his hands quite a bit this year."
Aden Holloway
The junior guard transferred from Iron Bowl rival Auburn during the 2023-24 offseason, knowing the risks of leaving a premier program as a starter. He gained the Crimson Tide's sixth-man role and was the main offensive contributor off the bench due to his three-point shooting. In 21 minutes per game, Holloway averaged 11.4 points on 41.2 percent from deep.
While the official starting lineup for North Dakota is unknown, it's important to note that Holloway started in both exhibitions. The sharpshooter drove inside a bit more during these preseason matches and Oats previously said that the All-SEC Third Team member has become more physical this offseason.
Oats' Thoughts: "He's playing better in pick-and-rolls with the ball in his hands. He's elite off the ball. He can shoot from deep. I hope he's got career highs this year. I think he's primed for it. I think he deserves it. He's playing a lot harder on the defensive side, so we can keep him on the floor longer because he's playing harder on defense. Offensively, he's just as talented as any guard in the country.”
Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
The graduate guard ruptured his Achilles early in the 2024-25 season and received a medical redshirt. Wrightsell started several games during the 2023-24 Final Four season and his elite shooting from deep played a pivotal role in the Crimson Tide's historic success.
Wrightsell has worked relentlessly to return to the court and he was able to play against Furman in the road exhibition win on Oct. 6. He scored 12 points on 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 of 5 from deep and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, while also contributing two assists and a steal in a little over 15 minutes.
Oats' Thoughts: "Trelly's first action was against Furman, I thought he looked pretty good. He didn't shoot it great, he hit the one deep, but I just think getting him more game reps, even if he's a little limited on a minutes restriction, hopefully we can get him maybe by the St. John's game of just being full-go…I think he’s going to have a big role. I think he makes our team significantly better on both sides.
Houston Mallette
The graduate guard initially redshirted last season, but that changed once guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. ruptured his Achilles on Nov. 30. Mallette filled Wrightsell's spot on the roster, but was back on the redshirt after six games due to lingering knee injuries.
Nevertheless, he's good to go for this upcoming season, and the Tide looks forward to his sharpshooting expertise. Additionally, Mallette has been appointed as a leader of this team by Oats on numerous occasions and he's also received "breakout candidate" labels during the offseason.
Oats' Thoughts: “Houston's very unique. I mean, he studies more film than almost any player I've ever had. He asks a lot of questions. He's extremely intelligent. He's got an intensity about him, like we need him to lead, and he's doing a pretty good job. I think sometimes he could be a little more vocal with his teammates more consistently, but he has it in him.”
Aiden Sherrell
The sophomore forward played the fewest minutes per game (8.8) with Alabama last season, but showed some positive signs as a stretch big in numerous games. Sherrell was the backup for starting center Clifford Omoruyi, but he no longer has eligibility. In other words, an increased role is very likely for Sherrell.
Sherrell is listed as a forward, but the 6-foot-11, 255-pounder will most likely shadow opposing centers this season. Like Holloway, the 2024-25 reserve started in both exhibitions. He looked a bit faster laterally, which wasn't his best attribute last season, and he's someone to keep an eye on for a hypothetical "most improved award" as the season progresses.
Murphy's Thoughts: “We were very, very lucky to be able to get Aiden Sherrell. He played some crucial minutes for us last year during our Elite Eight run. As a sophomore, he’s looking to make a big step. He’s transformed his body a lot, he’s really stepped it up in the weight room and I think you’re really going to see Aiden go out and compete and help us do some really good things in the SEC this season.”
The Transfers
Taylor Bol Bowen
The former Florida State forward averaged 8.0 points, 5.2 rebounds (1.2 offensive) and an impressive 1.5 blocks per game for the Seminoles last season. Bol Bowen will be a junior at Alabama in 2025-26 after two years with Florida State.
Bol Bowen could be a bit of a ball-handler and facilitator this upcoming season. Preston Murphy took a video of him on Aug. 18 and wrote, "6’10 PG! Labaron Philon, you've been warned." He made some passes with force during the exhibitions and the brief media practice viewing.
Oats' Thoughts: “He shot 41 percent from three at Florida State. Spacing four. He's also versatile. He can play small-ball five. Our fours are more like guards. I think he's smart, he can handle it, get a rebound, push it up the floor. He plays to our speed. 6-10 guys who can handle the ball and push it up the floor, space the floor, shoot the threes.”
Keitenn Bristow
The former Tarleton State forward was named the WAC Freshman of the Year in 2024-25 after averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Bristow shot 32.8 percent from behind the arc and 46.1 percent from the floor. He also led all WAC freshmen with 1.1 steals per game.
Bristow's 6-foot-10 length and athleticism were on display against Florida State, as he finished the game with 13 points on 6 of 10 from the field, while also contributing six rebounds (three offensive) and two assists in just 19 minutes on the floor. His three offensive rebounds were the most on the team.
Oats' Thoughts: “He’s going to be that blue-collar guy. Comes in, gets O-boards [against Florida State], makes big plays on defense. Shoot, he was big when we needed to win the game. He was our best big defensively, rebounding-wise, tonight. We’re going to need him to play some small-ball five at times like he did tonight.”
Noah Williamson
The former Bucknell center is the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game with the Bison this season. Williamson will be a senior at Alabama in 2025-26 after three years with Bucknell.
Williamson showed some positive signs during his 13 minutes against Furman as he grabbed four rebounds and tallied four points. He went 2 of 4 from the field, both of his misses came from deep. Make or miss, a 7-footer attempting multiple three-pointers in limited action is exciting and something to watch during the regular season.
Oats' Thoughts: “Super skilled. Can play on the perimeter. Can make shots. Can really pass. I think passing might be his best attribute. But he can handle the ball [well] enough. He's smart. He's not an elite-level athlete,s but he is 7-foot and skilled...I think coach [Chris] Fleming has done a good job figuring out ways to institute him in the offense with his skillset without leaving him behind in transition.”
Jalil Bethea
The former Miami guard averaged 7.1 points on 36.8 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from deep, with 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals. The 2024 McDonald's All-American will be a sophomore at Alabama in 2025-26.
Unfortunately, Bethea underwent surgery in mid-September following a foot injury that he sustained during practice. It's not a season-ending injury, but his timeline is currently unknown. Oats said Bethea was "starting to figure it out when he got hurt," and that he's "super talented." Oats mentioned on Oct. 8 that freshmen Davion Hannah and Amari Allen could fill in for him as he recovers.
Oats' Thoughts: “Jalil’s rehab is coming along,r but he won’t be ready for a while," Oats said on Oct. 30. "I think next week we’re going to get new scans and see where everything stands on his foot. We don’t have an answer really on him right now.
Preston Murphy Jr. (Walk-On)
The former Northern Oklahoma College guard is the son of Alabama's top assistant coach and recruiter, Preston Murphy. Murphy Jr. averaged 14.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game last season.
Murphy Jr. is a walk-on and probably won't get much playing time this season. His number was not called against Florida State, but in three minutes against Furman, the junior scored two points, hauled in a rebound and dished an assist.
Murphy Sr.'s Thoughts: “He has spent a lot of time on basketball courts practicing, preparing, and sharpening his craft…We’ve never been a part of the same team or program, so for this to happen this season, that’s incredibly special for me and hopefully for him. Hopefully it’s as special for him as it is for me and my wife, my family, but it’s been awesome so far."
The Freshmen
Amari Allen
Amari Allen, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound wing in the 2025 class, announced on Nov. 13, 2024, that he officially signed with Alabama, becoming the first member of the class to do so. Allen is the No. 2 ranked player in the state of Wisconsin, the 13th-ranked small forward in the nation and the No. 102 overall prospect at the time of his commitment.
Allen "stood out as a surprise" to Oats when he arrived to Tuscaloosa. He is a lengthy perimeter player with the ability to score at will and also has the physical prowess to press teams defensively. He has all the tools to succeed in Oats' system. It's important to note that although he's officially listed as a forward, Oats has often referred to Allen as a guard.
Oats' Thoughts: “I think Amari, on both sides of the ball, he's a big guard, plays hard, is physical, is about winning, plays defense. He can make shots, he can run the team, he can play pick-and-roll, he can pass the ball and he can finish at the rim. I think he's primed to have a really good year for us…I don't pay that close attention to the rankings, but I'll say this: he's going to be a lot better than where he was ranked.”
Davion Hannah
Consensus 4-star shooting guard Davion Hannah from the Link Academy in Branson, Mo., announced his commitment to Alabama on Nov. 15, 2024. The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder transferred to Link Academy in June ahead of his senior season of basketball.
Oats and Alabama assistant coach Brian Adams have emphasized defense throughout the offseason, and perhaps freshman guard Davion Hannah is leading the way. In fact, his lockdown mentality during practice led Oats to make the bold statement that he's "maybe as good a perimeter defender as this program has seen since maybe Herb Jones," and that "he can guard one through four."
Oats' Thoughts: "Davion possesses elite athleticism that is showcased in the open court and has great size, giving him the chance to play a multitude of positions. At 6'6" with a 6'10" wingspan, he fits the mold of how we are trying to play just like the other guys we have brought in."
London Jemison
The 6-foot-8, 205-pounder out of St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Conn. committed to the Crimson Tide on Sept. 22. At the time of his commitment, he was ranked as the consensus No. 38 prospect in the nation, the No. 9 power forward and the top-ranked player in the state of Connecticut, per On3 Recruiting.
Jemison displayed a ton of hustle with dives on the floor during the exhibitions, as against Furman, he had six boards despite playing just 11 minutes. This is definitely a player who could earn some Hard Hat awards this season. Offensively, Jemison could use his size to consistently hit shots over opponents, which is an asset that Oats has in mind.
Oats' Thoughts: "London is a combination of great size at 6'8" and his IQ for the game is elite. Throughout our time recruiting London, he possessed one of the best shot charts we have ever seen. His talent and size aside, he is known as a proven winner and fits the mold of how we are trying to play."
Collins Onyejiaka
A 4-star center prospect who was originally a member of the 2026 class, reclassified and officially committed to Alabama over the summer. The 6-foot-11, 265-pounder from The Newman School in Boston was ranked as the No. 11 center in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.
Onyejiaka was the only Alabama player in both scrimmages to not score in his combined 11 minutes. That said, it's very clear that he is a defensive piece who will hold down the paint. The Crimson Tide could really use a true rim protector, and no matter how long he's on the floor, don't be surprised if Onyejiaka emerges in this department.
Oats' Thoughts: “He's a large man. He's young. He's supposed to be a senior in high school today, which is crazy when you see him. But the biggest thing was we needed some rim protector…He's a lot more raw offensively, but getting him a year early, you can really start to develop him and hopefully he's a guy down the road who can really be special for us.”
Conclusion
Despite all of the numbers and success, the Southeastern Conference media predicts Alabama to finish fourth in the conference, with reigning national champions Florida at No. 1, followed by Kentucky and then Tennessee.
Alabama is the fourth-highest rated SEC team in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, as it sits behind No. 3/3 Florida, No. 9/9 Kentucky and No. 14/15 Arkansas. Overall, there are six SEC teams in the preseason polls.
Of course, a lot of this stems from Alabama's roster losses in the offseason. But all of it is just bulletin board material for the 2025-26 Crimson Tide. If this is truly Oats' best shooting team since he arrived in Tuscaloosa, a deep run in March is a very realistic possibility.