Alabama Football Tries to Move Forward on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we try to pick up the pieces and discuss how the Alabama football program can get back on track after the loss to Oklahoma. Will an Iron Bowl win put the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff? What is the approach to this week's matchup against Eastern Illinois? and what are the next steps for the basketball program?
The program opens with Woods detailing his weekend and discussing the Alabama loss to Oklahoma. Is it time to have a conversation about Ty Simpson? Despite his great knowledge of the offense and his ability to hit the intermediate passes there are still holes in his game to acknowledge. Will those holes cost the Crimson Tide a chance to win at the highest level?
What Went Wrong Against Oklahoma on The Joe Gaither Show
We welcome Windham into the program and she helps the show move forward, discussing what went wrong against the Sooners and how the Crimson Tide gets back on track. Alabama's typical contest against an FCS team usually sees a lot of younger guys playing, but is it more important for the offense to play well and iron out the kinks before heading to Auburn?
Kalen DeBoer Says Special Teams Unit Still Cohesive After Field Goal Miss
The show discusses Lane Kiffin's saga and if we leave Ole Miss. WIll Kiffin take the job in Baton Rouge or will he continue to build in Oxford? We discuss the SEC Championship scenarios and if making it to Atlanta is good enough to get into the College Football Playoffs before transitioning to the hardwood and barely touching on Alabama's next game against Illinois.
How to Watch Alabama Football Against Eastern Illinois
We're so appreciative of our sponsors who make the show possible. Check out Derek Daniel State Farm in Alabama for your insurance needs. We're also proud to partner with Purple Turtle Roofing on the program. From your first call to the final nail, our mission is to make sure you feel confident, cared for, and covered literally.
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. You can also join us live in the comment sections Monday through Friday at 8:15 a.m. CT.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.