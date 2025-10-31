Alabama Women's Basketball Coach Kristy Curry Joins the Crimson Flame Podcast
Kristy Curry is entering her 13th season as the head coach of Alabama women's basketball and is coming off of four NCAA tournament appearances in the last five seasons. Before the Crimson Tide opens the season against Stetson on Monday, Curry sat down with BamaCentral's "Crimson Flame Podcast" to discuss the upcoming season.
Alabama is having to replace its top-three scorers from a year ago in Sarah Ashlee Barker, Aaliyah Nye and Zaay Green, but the Crimson Tide does return the other two starters in Karly Weathers and Essence Cody along with players like Jessica Timmons and Naomi Jones coming back from injuries. Alabama also brought in a talented group of freshmen and transfers.
"As much as we lost, we still bring back a lot of experience," Curry said. "I think that it’s their turn…. It’s just exciting. We’ve got a lot of versatility on this roster for a lot of people to step up because it is their time to shine now.”
Alabama went 24-9 (10-6 SEC) last season and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament, losing in a double-overtime heartbreaker at Maryland to fall just short of the Sweet 16.
Curry said practice is very competitive for her team right now, and playing time will be earned. Alabama had two dominant victories in its preseason exhibition games against Florida State and West Florida, but the team is ready for real competition.
"Come be in Coleman Coliseum," Curry encouraged the fans. "This team deserves it. They're everything that's good about women's sports and college athletics. If there's one thing that we have to continue to work on, it's getting butts in the seats. And it's all of our responsibility. We need Crimson Tide Nation to get behind us. We just need everybody in Coleman to support this group."
Alabama opens the season at Coleman Coliseum against Stetson at 4 p.m. on Monday with four more home games to follow over the coming weeks.
Crimson Flame is a weekly podcast focused on women's athletics at Alabama hosted by Alabama Crimson Tide on SI assistant editor Katie Windham. You can check out the previous episodes with Alabama soccer's Gianna Paul, former Alabama rower Arielle Schafer, former Alabama swimmer and national champion Kensey McMahon and Alabama gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston on the BamaCentral YouTube channel, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.