Alabama Women’s Basketball Back in Top 25: Roll Call, December 24, 2024
The Alabama women’s basketball team is back in the AP Top 25 poll as the Crimson Tide was placed at No. 20 on Monday.
Alabama was in the AP Top 25 poll from the preseason through the first four weeks of the regular season. However, the Crimson Tide was absent from the esteemed list for the past two weeks.
The Crimson Tide participated in the West Palm Beach Classic in West Palm Beach, Fla. Alabama played Michigan State on Friday, winning by a score of 82-67. On Saturday, Alabama defeated a tough Richmond team 75-68.
Alabama guard Zaay Green made All-Tournament Teams Honors for her incredible performance over the weekend. She scored 17 points against MSU and racked up 10 more against Richmond, along with five assists and six rebounds against the Spiders as well.
In the Richmond game, Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker put up 23 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Crimson Tide guard Aaliyah Nye also had herself an impressive showing, putting up 18 against Michigan State and following it up with 14 more against Richmond.
“So proud of this team for two Quad 1 wins against two really good programs!" head coach Kristy Curry posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Toughness, grit, heart, hustle, character, mudita!”
Alabama heads into the week at 12-1 with its sole loss coming on the road against a ranked Cal team whose only loss is ironically to Michigan State.
Alabama’s next game is on Sunday, December 29 against Jacksonville in its final non-conference game before SEC play.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled until Sunday.
Crimson Tide Results
No results.
Did You Notice?
- Following an impressive performance in the West Palm Beach Classic, Sarah Ashlee Barker was named to the John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Preseason Watchlist.
- Former Alabama forward Noah Clowney put up a season-high 19 points in the Brooklyn Nets' loss to the Miami Heat.
- Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs amassed 107 total yards and a touchdown in the Green Bay Packers' blowout win on Monday Night Football.
- Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton scored 24 in the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 24, 1988: Behind a record-setting performance by senior quarterback David Smith, Alabama rallied to defeat Army 29-28 in the Sun Bowl, capping a 9-3 season. Smith, who completed 33 of 52 passes for 412 yards, was selected as the game's MVP, while senior linebacker Derrick Thomas, who blocked a pair of field goals, was named the defensive MVP.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"We didn't expect to have to pass this much, but had to when they stopped the run. I didn't mind, as I had a great time throwing all those passes."- QB David Smith after 1988 Sun Bowl