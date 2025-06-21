Aaliyah Nye Ties WNBA Career High: Roll Call
Aaliyah Nye may be just a few months into her WNBA career, but the former Alabama guard had a career night for the Las Vegas Aces on Friday in their 90-83 loss to the Seattle Storm.
Nye tied her WNBA career high with 13 points in 24 minutes played on a 3-for-4 night from beyond the arc. She also added a rebound and a block.
So far in her rookie season, Nye is averaging 4.3 points per game. She was a second-round selection of the Aces back in April.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas moves into a tie for first place at the Travlers Championship after shooting a 64 on Friday. Overall, he is 9-under-par and tied for first with Tommy Fleetwood heading into the third round.
- Alabama distance runner Doris Lemngole was named the South Region Female Athlete of the Year by the USTFCCCA.
- The Alabama rowing team had 11 athletes earn CRCA Scholar-Athlete Honors. To qualify, an athlete must be in at least their second year of eligibility, while maintaining an average cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher. Additionally, student-athletes must have rowed in their institution's NCAA or IRA (lightweight) eligible boats for a minimum of 75% of the current spring races, or race in an NCAA Boat at their Conference Championship/NCAA Championship.
June 21, 1927: Former Alabama player Tommy Sewell, who had a famous brother named Joe, made his only Major League appearance when he pinch-hit for the Cubs against the Cardinals. He didn’t reach base.
June 21, 1955: Football quarterback Albert Elmore, Jr., from Troy, was named as the new A-Club President for 1955-56. Elmore was the son of Albert Elmore, an end on the '31 Rose Bowl team.
June 21, 1990: JaMychal Green was born in Montgomery.
June 21, 2013: Alabama superfan Dick Coffee died at the age of 91. Beginning with the season opener in 1946, he attended 781 consecutive games and 51 consecutive bowl games. The last time he saw the Crimson Tide play was the 42-14 victory over Notre Dame in the BCS Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Fla. In 2010, .
"When you make a mistake, admit it; learn from it and don't repeat it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant
University of Alabama president Dr. Stuart Bell is retiring. He is being replaced by Dr. Peter Mohler, but before he leaves The Capstone, Alabama AD Greg Byrne presented Dr. Bell with a jersey signed by Nick Saban, Kalen DeBoer, Nate Oats, Ashley Johnston and himself.