Alabama Women's Basketball Beats Richmond, 75-68: Roll Call, December 22, 2024
Alabama women's basketball picked up its second straight win at the Palm Beach Classic on Saturday afternoon with a 75-68 win over Richmond. Sarah Ashlee Barker led the Crimson Tide with 23 points and four assists for her fourth 20-point outing of the season.
"Richmond is a really good team," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said in a press release. "They are as good offensively and as well coached as we’ll see all season. Credit our kids though, there was a lot of grit, a lot of toughness and this was a gutsy win. We got some critical stops when we needed it the most and had great balance across the offense. To have five [starters] again in double figures means we are at our best when we are collective like that. I’m really proud of our team for a tremendous win today.”
Alabama is now 12-1 with just one non-conference game remaining against Jacksonville on Dec. 29. The Crimson Tide started the season in the top-25 and will likely re-enter the polls this week after picking up a ranked win on Friday against Michigan State.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's basketball vs. Kent State, Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 12 p.m., SEC Network
Crimson Tide Results
Women's basketball: Alabama 75, Richmond 68
Did You Notice?
- Alabama tight end CJ Dippre has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.
- Ohio State beat Tennessee, 42-17 in the opening round of the College Football Playoff Saturday night. Former Alabama and currently injured Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin carried on the tradition from his Crimson Tide days of smoking a victory cigar after beating the Volunteers.
- Marlon Humphrey had his first career NFL pick-six for the Ravens in their win over the Steelers. It also extended the Bama in the NFL touchdown streak to 100 weeks.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 22, 1894: SEC schools began athletic competition with one another as members of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association. Seven institutions (Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Sewanee and Vanderbilt) attended the SIAA organizational meeting of faculty representatives, called by Dr. William L. Dudley of Vanderbilt, in Atlanta.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"My biggest thrill in college was the first time he called me by [my] name on the field." – Former Crimson Tide wide receiver Keith Pugh about Paul W. “Bear” Bryant