Alabama Women's Basketball Continues to Shine: Roll Call, December 3, 2024
The Alabama women’s basketball team defeated Georgia State 98-49 on Monday. The Crimson Tide is riding a hot hand, starting the season 9-0 and ranked No. 19 in the AP Poll.
Alabama hosted many students in the surrounding Tuscaloosa area schools, for its annual Fifth-Grade Fast Break. Head coach, Kristy Curry, commented on seeing all the young kids on their field trip to Coleman Coliseum.
"I want to thank every administrator, every teacher and all our promotions department for putting on an amazing event today," Curry said in a press release. "There were so many young people in the stands that, maybe, never had a chance to be in Coleman Coliseum. The educational opportunity for an experience like today is something they'll always take away from. A lot of energy and effort goes into it, from our local school systems, the teachers, the administrators and everyone in our promotions department. So, from the bottom of our heart, thank you for helping make that happen today."
In regards to the on-court action, Zaay Green had an incredible day shooting, putting up 22 points off of an 8-13 performance. Four of her eight total baskets came from behind the arc, as she shot 67 percent from three. Green also racked up 10 rebounds and seven assists, nearly completing a triple-double.
Essence Cody also had herself a day, securing a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
“Zaay with a near triple double, Essence, who didn't have the prettiest first half, but I loved her response with a double-double in the second half," Curry said. "So many positives today, but I just can't say enough about our leadership group and how hard their response is every day to coming back and going to work.”
Alabama looks to keep its hot streak alive, traveling to Berkley, Calif., for its next game on Thursday. The Crimson Tide will be taking on a tough team in Cal, whose sole loss came in a close game against a currently ranked and undefeated Michigan State team.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama senior deputy athletics director J Batt received a five-year deal as Georgia Tech's AD, that will extend him through 2029.
- Former Alabama standouts and teammates Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain II met up after the Monday Night Football game between Jeudy's Cleveland Browns and Surtain's Denver Broncos. Jeudy totaled a career-high 235 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions, but it wasn't enough as Denver won 41-32.
- Several Alabama players stood out throughout the practices leading up to the Iron Bowl and the game itself
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
December 3, 1957: Paul "Bear" Bryant announced at the Shamrock Hotel in Houston that he was returning to Tuscaloosa as the Crimson Tide’s head coach.
December 3, 1966: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant called it his greatest team and it looked the part while shutting down Auburn 31-0 before a national television audience. The Tigers were unable to stop junior quarterback Kenny Stabler and his favorite receivers Ray Perkins and Dennis Homan at Legion Field. Stabler completed 11 of 16 passes for 169 yards and ran for 51 more. A 63-yard touchdown pass from Stabler to Perkins in the second quarter set the tone, and fullback Les Kelley scored two touchdowns. – Bryant Museum
December 3, 1976: Cornelius Griffin was born in Troy, Ala.
December 3, 1988: Derrick Thomas officially received the Butkus Trophy in Orlando. He edged Nebraska's Broderick Thomas for the award.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I don't see a lot of weaknesses. They've really accumulated a lot of speed at some spots where they were always big." – Florida coach Jim McElwain, Nick Saban's offensive coordinator from 2008-11, after the Gators were pounded in the SEC Championship Game 54-16 on this date in 2016.