Former Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy Posts Career Night Against Former Team
In sports, going head-to-head against a team for the first time since they traded you is something that athlete marks on the calendar before the season even begins. These revenge games are always fun and they're even more exciting when the player shines.
This was the case for former Alabama standout and current Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy who recorded a career-high 235 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night.
Jeudy was occasionally lined up against Crimson Tide teammate and two-time NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II in addition to former Alabama and current Denver Broncos cornerback Levi Wallace.
Coming into Monday night, Jeudy's best receiving yards mark of the season was 142 on Nov. 17 against the New Orleans Saints and his career-best was 154 yards last year against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jeudy was traded from Denver to Cleveland on March 9 and agreed to a three-year extension 10 days later. Prior to Monday night's game, he was asked about his return to Denver.
"My feelings? I just want to go back up there and whip their ass...You always want to beat the opposing team that you used to play for, you know, that's just the competitive nature of us athletes," Jeudy said via the ESPN broadcast.
Jeudy, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, came into this season looking to become one of the premier pass-catchers in the league. Last season, he logged 54 receptions for 758 yards and two touchdowns. He had high expectations this past season as in 2022 he had career-bests in every stat category despite missing two games.
He had a relatively slow start with Cleveland as he recorded at least 70 yards in just two of his first seven games. However, he's broken that mark in each of the last five games including Monday night. Jeudy aims to continue his recent hot streak for the rest of the season, fulfilling his expectations as an NFL breakout star.