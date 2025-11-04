Alabama Women's Basketball Defeats Stetson in Season Opener: Roll Call
The Alabama women's basketball team got a scare from the Stetson Hatters inside Coleman Coliseum on Monday afternoon, but emerged victorious by nine points in an 82-73 victory. The Crimson Tide (1-0) had six players score in double figures.
Guard Jessica Timmons, who missed all of last season while recovering from a knee injury she suffered in the spring of 2024, led Alabama with 21 points in her regular season return. A 20-11 fourth quarter made the difference for the Crimson Tide in a game where it led by just one point at halftime. Senior Karly Weathers had seven rebounds and a late three-point basket that effectively ended the game.
"Credit to our kids for making a few plays down the stretch," head coach Kristy Curry said during the postgame press conference. "We showed some grit the last few minutes defensively against a really good Stetson team. They do a really good job of running their offense and executing."
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, November 4, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's soccer: vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Pensacola, Fla., at 11:30 a.m. CT. The match will be televised on SEC Network.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's basketball: defeated North Dakota 91-62 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Women's basketball: defeated Stetson 82-73 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
SEC News:
Everything Vanderbilt Basketball Head Coach Mark Byington Said After Opening-Night Win Over Lipscomb
Did You Notice?
- Alabama men's basketball defeated North Dakota 91-62 in its season opener Monday night. Former Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly, an instrumental figure on multiple Sweet 16 teams, was in attendance at Coleman Coliseum.
- The Miami Dolphins traded for former Alabama defensive star Minkah Fitzpatrick this past summer, but with the team's season in a tailspin, he finds himself on the trade block. Fitzpatrick won two national championships during his Alabama career.
- Former Crimson Tide linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. went to the locker room in the Arizona Cardinals' win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. He sustained an injury to his ribs.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- November 4, 1922: In a milestone win for Southern football, Alabama traveled to Philadelphia and jolted the sports world with a 9-7 win over Pennsylvania. Xen C. Scott's Crimson Tide used a second quarter field goal by Bull Wesley and a fourth quarter fumble recovery in the end zone to pull off the upset of the Quakers. Tide back Pooley Hubert fumbled into the Penn end zone only to have teammate Shorty Propst recover for the game winner. – Bryant Museum.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Every week when we play a different team they’re going to say ‘This is going to be the first test for Alabama.’ And then we go out and we play well, we execute well and we end up winning the games. And then after the game, they’re like, ‘Oh they still haven’t played somebody.'”- Alabama RB Damien Harris in 2018