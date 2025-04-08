Alabama Women's Basketball in Final 2024-25 Rankings: Roll Call, April 8, 2025
The final AP Top 25 for the 2024-25 women's college basketball season has made landfall after UConn dominated South Carolina to win the powerhouse program another national title.
Checking in at No. 20 to round out the campaign was none other than Alabama, which was almost wire-to-wire in the poll starting with a preseason ranking but spent a brief period in December outside the top 25.
The Crimson Tide had its best season under Kristy Curry's leadership, advancing to the Round of 32 as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 4-seed Maryland in an epic double-overtime war. Alabama won 24 games overall.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Liz Murphey Intercollegiate in Athens, Ga.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's tennis: won two matches against Alcorn State, each by a 4-0 margin, in Tuscaloosa.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama assistant coach Bryan Hodgson officially signed his contract as USF's new men's basketball coach. It's a six-year deal worth $8.25 million.
- Former Crimson Tide football player Christian Barmore was an active participant on day one of the New England Patriots' voluntary workouts. He had issues with symptoms caused by blood clots throughout last season.
- 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram, the first to bring home the award in Alabama program history, will be inducted to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame as part of its 2025 class.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 135 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- April 8, 1975: “Toys in the Attic,” the third studio album by Aerosmith, was released by Columbia Records. It included the hit singles "Sweet Emotion" and "Walk This Way." If you’re wondering what it has to do with Alabama athletics, take a very close look at the album cover (Big Al features).
- April 8, 2015: Avery Johnson was formally introduced as the Alabama men’s basketball coach.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I haven’t gotten an earful yet, but I know it’s coming.”- Nick Saban on Mrs. Terry's 2015 QB
We'll Leave You with This:
