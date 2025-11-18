Alabama Women's Basketball Moves to 4-0 with Win Over Alabama A&M: Roll Call
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama women's basketball team is 4-0 for the third consecutive season after beating Alabama A&M (1-3) 66-43 at home on Monday evening. Three of the Crimson Tide's backcourt players had five rebounds or more, but the win wasn't perfect.
"I think we were pretty disappointed in our effort, honestly," head coach Kristy Curry said, "as far as the defensive energy. Little things. It's tendencies, right?... There's a lot of little things we've gotta continue to do."
Alabama led 36-24 at the half. The Bulldogs showed fight but were outmatched. Coastal Carolina transfer Alancia Ramsey, who missed last Monday's win over Alcorn State with an injury, combined with star junior Essence Cody for 13 rebounds; the duo also had 20 points (seven for Ramsey and 13 for Cody).
"I felt good. I felt good. It was just good to be back on the court," Ramsey said. "Missing the last game, being the biggest cheerleader on the bench, until being in the game and actually seeing what's on the court, so it felt good."
The Crimson Tide faces Samford on Wednesday in a home game set to tip off at 6 p.m. CT.
Among familiar faces Alabama will see when facing the Samford Bulldogs is former Crimson Tide guard Hannah Barber, now an assistant coach at her hometown university. The team has plenty to build on going into that game from Monday's victory: Alabama had three players score in double figures and made 11 more field goals than Alabama A&M, winning the rebounding battle by eight.
"I don't think we've done enough," guard Jessica Timmons, who had 11 points and five assists, said. "It's a lot of things that we have to work on defensively... When we play these tougher opponents, we can't give up as many shots, as many fouls. That's something we're gonna work on tomorrow so it won't happen Wednesday."
"The teams that constantly are learning and growing, that's our focus," Curry said. "The wins always take care of themselves when you can continue to do the things we need to do every day and know the steps to take. So, we are a work in progress, that's for sure... We're gonna have to do a really good job against a well-coached team."
Here's the Roll Call for Tuesday, November 18, 2025:
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Swin and dive: UGA Invite in Athens, Ga., 1 p.m. CT Watch
- Men's tennis: NCAA Individual Championships in Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m. CT Watch
- Women's tennis: NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship in Orlando, Fla., all day
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: defeated Alabama A&M 66-43 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs has a knee injury, but the Green Bay Packers don't plan on shutting him down. His status for the team's next game against division rival Minnesota is in flux, but head coach Matt LaFleur did not completely rule Jacobs out.
- Former Alabama tight end C.J. Dippre, who signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent this past spring before being waived and then added to the practice squad in the summer, was elevated to the team's 53-man roster on Monday.
- Former Alabama men's basketball star Brandon Miller, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is nearing a return to the court. Miller also missed a chunk of last season due to a wrist injury that caused him to undergo surgery.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- November 18, 1919: Students and the football team were enthusiastic about a proposed game between Alabama and Auburn to be played December 6 in Birmingham. Champ Pickens, who annually awarded a trophy to the best team in the Southern Conference, said the game will be played December 6 if Auburn agrees to play. However, Xen Scott correctly predicted Auburn would not agree to the game. Alabama's squad was led by All-Southern Conference players right guard Ike Rogers, left half Mulley Lenoir, and right half Riggs Stephenson.
- November 18, 1961: Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant admitted publicly for the first time that the Rose Bowl had made overtures to the Crimson Tide about playing in its January 1 bowl. The bowl has had a tie with the Big 10 and Pac 8 Conferences since 1946; however, there was speculation that the bowl would like to invite Alabama.
- November 18, 2006: Although he didn’t know it at the time, Mike Shula coached his last game at Alabama, a 22-15 loss to No. 15 Auburn. The Tigers won their fifth straight Iron Bowl for the first time since 1958, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant's first year with the Crimson Tide. Alabama outgained Auburn 364-261 but also had three fumbles and an interception.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I haven't even thought about all that stuff."- Mike Shula in 2006 on job security