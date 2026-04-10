Alabama Women’s Basketball Adds New Assistant Coach: Roll Call

Pauline Love has made her first public hire since taking over as the head coach of Alabama women's basketball. The program announced that Tyus Hooks will be an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator.

"I’m excited to welcome Tyus Hooks to our staff,” Love said in a press release. "Tyus is a relationship builder, an elite evaluator and someone who understands what it takes to recruit and develop high-level players. His energy, work ethic and ability to connect with people makes him a perfect fit for the culture we’re building here at Alabama.”

Love and Hooks worked together at Oklahoma. Hooks spent the last four seasons with the Sooners where he began as a recruiting assistant and helped with off-court recruiting strategies before being elevated to an assistant coach prior to the 2023-24 season. He helped Oklahoma sign the No. 1 overall prospect and Gatorade National Player of the Year Aaliyah Chavez as part of a top-ranked recruiting class in 2025.

"I am incredibly thrilled to join the University of Alabama women’s basketball program,” Hooks said in a press release. “This is a truly special place, filled with even more special people. I’m grateful for the opportunity to invest in this community, build meaningful relationships and compete at the highest level. Roll Tide!"

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, April 10, 2026

Alabama has two first-round hopefuls that will be in person for the opening round of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh: quarterback Ty Simpson and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.

The 16 prospects who will be at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh!



2026 NFL Draft – April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rmVcAli4sI — NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2026

Thursday was the opening round of the Masters, and the two former Alabama golfers in the field have some work to do moving forward. Justin Thomas shot an even 72 and is tied for 17th. Davis Riley had a tougher day on the course, shooting a 10-over par 82 and is in 89th place.

Mississippi State transfer defensive lineman Kedrick Bingley-Jones, freshman defensive back Zyan Gibson and freshman wide receiver MJ Mathis were named the Student Athletes of the Week for Alabama football.

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Women's tennis: Georgia 4, Alabama 0

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Track and field in Crimson Tide Invitational, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, All Day

Men's tennis at Austin Peay, Nashville, Tennessee, 11 a.m.

Men's tennis at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee, 5 p.m., Watch

Baseball vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball at Auburn, Auburn, Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Countdown to Alabama Football's A-Day Scrimmage

One day

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

April 10, 1930: Pitcher Frank Lary, who played in the Major Leagues from 1954-65 and was twice a 20-game winner, was born in Northport.

April 10, 1965: Joe Namath, team captain, and Ray Ogden, alternate captain, placed their hand and footprints in the cement next to Denny Chimes, forever linking them with the legacy of Alabama football. — Bryant Museum

April 10, 1988: Kareem Jackson was born in Macon, Ga.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I grew up sneaking into Legion Field to see Alabama play. I vividly remember Joe Namath's first varsity game. I remember Kenny Stabler running down the sideline in the rain and mud against Auburn. I remember Lee Roy Jordan chasing down a running back and intimidating without even hitting. I really appreciate the people who have contributed to this legacy and the tradition that has been passed down. And the people who have continued it — the goal-line stand and Van Tiffin's kick and all those memories of people who have carried on the tradition of Alabama football. I really feel blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of the tradition of Alabama football." — Johnny Musso

We'll leave you with this...

"I definitely believe he is. ... [He has] so many things that are on the field and off the field that just equate to a guy that you want in your program leading your team."



—Alabama football head coach @KalenDeBoer on if NFL draft prospect Ty Simpson is a first round talent 🏈 pic.twitter.com/NfFzqcMN3X — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2026

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.