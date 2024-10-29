Alabama Women’s Basketball Star Named to Naismith Trophy Watch List: Roll Call, October 29, 2024
Alabama women’s basketball guard Sarah Ashlee Barker was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Watch List on Monday. Barker joins 49 other elite players on the list as she's entering her fifth collegiate season after averaging a career and team-high16.8 points per game last year.
Alabama finished the 2023-24 season with a 24-10 record and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Barker was a huge reason for that, as her points per game last season was nearly 10 points higher than the previous year.
Along with her ability to score, Barker was second on the team in both rebounds and assists. She was not just dominant on the offensive side, but the defensive side too as she led the team in steals and third on the team in blocks, helping her land a spot on the 2024 All-SEC First Team.
Alabama tips off its regular season campaign on Wednesday night against Columbus State.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
- Men's basketball: vs. Memphis (exhibition) in Huntsville: Alabama won 96-88.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama running back Linnie Patrick passes away at the age of 63.
- James Burnip lands on the Ray Guy Award's "Ray’s 8" list of the best punter performances of the past week.
- Left guard Tyler Booker named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the week.
- Alabama baseball released its Week 5 fall practice schedule.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 29, 1977: Tony Nathan rushed for 115 yards on only seven carries, including a run of 59 yards for a touchdown during Alabama's 37-7 rout of Mississippi State, the preseason favorite to win the SEC. The other Crimson Tide touchdowns were on a 1-yard runs by Donnie Faust and Johnny Davis, a 30-yard pass from Jeff Rutledge to Keith Pugh, and a 22-yard run by Steadman Shealy.
October 29, 2005: Brodie Croyle threw three touchdown passes and DJ Hall set an Alabama receiving record to lead 35-3 victory over Utah State. Hall finished with 11 catches for 157 yards, becoming the first Crimson Tide receiver to have back-to-back games with at least 10 receptions (he had 10 for 139 yards against Tennessee). At the time, Alabama was 8-0 and ranked fifth in the BCS standings.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“[Nick Saban's] all business. I don't care if he's at LSU, the Miami Dolphins or Alabama, he's not going to change. It's all business. It's about winning games and that's what he does. He gets up every morning and goes to bed thinking about that. Right after we won the national championship in '03, the next morning he had the coaches together doing recruiting meetings from what I heard. It's about winning and it's that kind of drive that has made him successful, and will make him successful in the future.”- Former LSU center Rudy Niswanger