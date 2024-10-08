Alabama Women’s Golf Battling in Illinois: Roll Call, October 8, 2024
The Alabama women’s golf team is currently competing in the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah in Medinah, Ill.. After day one, which includes rounds one and two of three, the team sits in 12th place. Alabama is currently four strokes over par, which is exactly where the team finished in last year’s affair in Medinah when it finished ninth in the final standings.
Julia Sánchez Morales, a transfer from Tulane, has the lowest score amongst her teammates through the first two rounds. She is sitting at one stroke over par on the day. Both Molly Brown Davidson and Harriet Lockley sit behind her at two over par.
The women’s golf team has one outright tournament win so far in this young season. That came in the UAB Hoover Invitational on Sept. 17. The team’s other two completed tournaments netted mixed results, with the team placing seventh in the Boilermaker Classic to kick off the year, and 13th in the team’s most recent tournament, in the Mason Rudolph Championship. The Crimson Tide have only one more tournament in the fall before the season resumes in February.
The tournament is filled with 15 teams from across the country. The Houston Cougars are leading the pool with a score of 20 under par. Round three tees off Tuesday morning.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Round three of the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah in Medinah, Illinois.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women’s golf: Currently in 12th place in the Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah in Medinah, Illinois, through two rounds.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was named to the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25 Watch List. The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Milroe is one of six SEC quarterbacks to make the elite cut, joining Georgia's Carson Beck, Missouri's Brady Cook, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Texas' Quinn Ewers and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.
- The Alabama baseball team releases its Week 2 fall practice schedule.
- The Alabama basketball team gives its Final Four Banner reveal timeline.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 8, 1977: Barry Krauss' interception of Rob Hertel's two-point conversion pass attempt ensured a 21-20 victory over No. 1 Southern California at the Los Angeles Coliseum. A fierce fourth-quarter rally got the Trojans to within a point, but they couldn’t score the game-winning points.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Playing at Alabama taught me mental toughness, being a team player, being a winner.”- Cornelius Bennett