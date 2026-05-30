Alabama Women's Golf Hires New Head Coach

Alabama has hired Lydia Lasprilla as the Crimson Tide's next women's golf head coach.

Lasprilla is the successor to Hall of Fame coach Mic Potter, who spent the last 21 seasons at UA and recently retired. Potter led the Crimson Tide to its first-ever National Championship.

Lasprilla's last stint was at Houston, where she led the program to four consecutive NCAA Regional appearances from 2023-26 and its first-ever berth in the NCAA Championships in 2026. Under Lasprilla’s leadership, the Cougars reached new heights since she assumed her head coach role in 2021-22.

At the beginning of her head coach tenure, Houston was ranked No. 69 nationally and this season, the Cougars climbed to No. 27 in the NCAA Women’s Scoreboard rankings. Houston finished 20th overall at the most recent 2026 NCAA Championships, making historical strides for the UH program under Lasprilla.

“We are excited to welcome Lydia Lasprilla as the next head coach of Alabama Golf," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a press release. “Lydia is a rising star in the sport and did an exceptional job during her time at Houston. Lydia’s vision aligned with Alabama’s commitment to comprehensive excellence. We look forward to her leading Alabama golf to championship levels.”

Lasprilla has guided the Cougars to team NCAA Regional appearances in each of the last four years with 25 Top-Five showings in tournaments, eight All-Conference performers, five Big 12 Conference Championships All-Tournament Team members and 16 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars.

“I am so honored to join the University of Alabama as the Head Women’s Golf Coach. The tradition, the brand, and the university is very special. To see the investment that Alabama has made, especially in the golf facility at Crimson Reserve, is unmatched. I am looking forward to building a winning culture and winning championships for years to come. I can’t wait to get started and am so thankful for this opportunity.”

The Cougars set a school record in postseason play with a score of 13-under 275 in the second round of the NCAA Simpsonville Regional at Louisville Golf Club and earned the program’s best regional finish with a second-place showing to advance to the NCAA Championships as a team for the first time in school history.

In 2024-25, Lasprilla led Houston to three tournament championships during the regular season, tying the school single-season record set by the 2018-19 team.

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