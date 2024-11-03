Bama Central

Alabama Women's Tennis Shines in Final Day of Roberta Alison Fall Classic: Roll Call, November 3, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full broadcast listings.

Hunter De Siver

Alabama Women's Tennis' Sara Nayar at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic
Alabama Women's Tennis' Sara Nayar at the Roberta Alison Fall Classic / Obtained from Alabama Women's Tennis' X/Twitter

The Alabama women's tennis team finished the Roberta Alison Fall Classic on a strong note with victories in both singles and doubles matches.

The Crimson Tide's dynamic duo of Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic won each of their doubles matches and also their singles contests. Ansley Cheshire was the only Alabama player on Saturday, as she fell to Mississippi State's Emma Cohen.

“I thought our team competed at a very high level this weekend that is promising and something we will take with us, learn from and keep going as we enter the Spring," Alabama women's tennis head coach Jonatan Berhane said in a press release. "This team is very talented and hard working with a lot of potential and I’m excited to bring that into the new year.”

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis at Georgia Tech Fall Invite Day 3, Atlanta, Doubles: 8 a.m. CT, Singles: 9 a.m. CT
  • Women's Volleyball at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 1 p.m. CT, SECN+
  • Women's Soccer vs. Vanderbilt, SEC Tournament Round 1, Pensacola, Fla., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Tennis in Roberta Alison Fall Classic Day 3: Doubles (First Round)—Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic (UA) def. Battesti and Tothova (AU), 6-1; Doubles (Second Round)—Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic (UA) def. Rage and Millan (ETSU), 6-1; Singles—Klara Milicevic (UA) def. Gianna Oboniye (MSU), 6-0, 7-6 (5), Sara Nayar (UA) def. Emma Tothova (AU), 6-3, 3-2 (Retired) Emma Cohen (MSU) def. Ansley Cheshire (UA), 6-0, 6-1.
  • Men's Tennis at Georgia Tech Fall Invite Day 2: Doubles—Gabriele Brancatelli/Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. No.18 Andrii Zimnokh/Zach Foster (UA) 8-7 (3); Singles—Damien Nezar (UA) def. Eric Li (Yale) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Isac Stromberg (OM) def. No. 62 Andrii Zimnokh (UA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Loan Lestir (OM) def. Zach Foster (UA) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Did You Notice?

  • Legendary former Alabama head coach turned ESPN's College GameDay analyst Nick Saban put the Penn State home crowd into a frenzy after the Nittany Lion mascot gave him a present for his 73rd birthday.
  • Saban poked fun at Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin and safety Caleb Downs, who each transferred out of Alabama following his retirement, by picking against the Buckeyes in their College GameDay-hosting matchup at Penn State. That being said, Saban reunited with Downs in between segments.
  • Former Alabama standout and current Charlotte Hornets small forward Brandon Miller went viral for dunking on reigning NBA Finals champion and Boston Celtics five-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

November 3, 1945: Harry Gilmer rushed for 216 yards on six carries and completed two of two passes for 50 more in Alabama's 60-19 rout of Kentucky. Gilmer scored on carries of 59 and 95 yards while Gordon Pettus had a 78-yard touchdown and Shorty Robertson a 51-yard score. Alabama had 572 yards rushing yards in the game, which was played in Louisville. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I told the players before the game that we haven't been tested with hard. Hard kind of defines you. We didn't play a great game out there. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds but you can't argue with the fight the players fought with."

Nick Saban after win over LSU in 2017

Published
