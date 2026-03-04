Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 4

A potential first-round playoff matchup in the Eastern Conference takes place on Wednesday night in Boston.

The Boston Celtics just keep on winning, as they blew out the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night even though Jaylen Brown and Neemias Queta missed the game (it was the second night of a back-to-back.

Now, Boston is favored at home against the Charlotte Hornets and rookie sensation Kon Knueppel, who are 31-31 this season after dominating the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Charlotte is firmly in the play-in tournament mix in the East, and it could end up in the playoffs, especially if the Philadelphia 76ers falter down the stretch of the regular season.

Boston swept the Hornets in the 2024-25 season, but this is the first meeting between these teams this season. Charlotte has been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, going 12-3 over its last 15 games while posting the No. 4 net rating in the league.

Can the Hornets compete with a Boston team that has title aspirations if Jayson Tatum (Achilles, out tonight) returns this season?

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference battle.

Hornets vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hornets +6.5 (-108)

Celtics -6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Hornets: +195

Celtics: -238

Total

212.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Hornets vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hornets record: 31-31

Celtics record: 41-20

Hornets vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Hornets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – out

Hornets vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet

Brandon Miller 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-180)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Miller is a great bet to continue his hot stretch from 3:

Charlotte Hornets wing Brandon Miller is having a great 2025-26 season, averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from 3-point range.

Miller has been on fire from 3 as of late, knocking down 37.9 percent of his 3s since Feb. 1 while attempting nearly 10 shots from beyond the arc per game. That gives Miller a really solid floor on Wednesday against a Boston Celtics team that has struggled to defend the 3 this season.

Boston has given up the seventh-most 3s per game in the league this season, and Miller’s increased usage from beyond the arc has helped him hit three or more shots from deep in eight of his last 12 games.

The former No. 2 overall pick has seven games during that stretch with at least 10 attempts from deep, and I expect him to get plenty of looks on Wednesday with the Hornets set as underdogs in Boston.

In addition to allowing the seventh-most 3-point makes in the league, Boston also allows the seventh-most attempts from deep this season.

Hornets vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Hornets have been one of the best teams in the NBA as an underdog this season, going 14-8 against the spread as road dogs.

Now, they take on a Boston team that has a top-five offense and a top-five defense in the 2025-26 season, and there is a lot of familiarity between these two squads. Charlotte’s head coach Charles Lee used to be on Boston’s staff when it won the NBA Finals back in 2024, and the Hornets are playing a very similar style this season in terms of the number of 3s they take and their commitment to the offensive glass as Boston.

So, could this actually be a closer game than oddsmakers expect?

Boston is just 12-12 against the spread as a home favorite this season, and the Hornets are one of the best teams in the league on the second night of a back-to-back, going 10-2 against the number.

Charlotte is 12-3 with the fourth-best net rating in the league over its last 15 games, a sign that it can compete with an elite team like the C’s. Boston may end up winning this one, but I think the Hornets are getting a few too many points on Wednesday.

Pick: Hornets +6.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

