Alabama Women's Basketball Lands Coastal Carolina Transfer: Roll Call, May 3, 2025
Alabama women's basketball made an addition from the transfer portal on Friday in former Coastal Carolina guard Alancia Ramsey.
The 6-foot forward from Delray Beach, Fla. spent the first two years of her collegiate career with the Chanticleers as she'll enter her junior season with the Crimson Tide in 2025-26.
The All-Sun Belt Third Team member started in 29 of her 32 games during the 2024-25 season, averaging 25 minutes per game. During that time on the floor she averaged 12.3 points on 57 percent from the field to go along with a team-high 6.4 rebounds (2.5 offensive).
Saturday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and cross Country at LSU Invitational, Baton Rouge, La., All day
- Softball at South Carolina: 9 a.m. CT, SEC Network (makeup for weather postponement)
- Softball at South Carolina: 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1 (likely around 11:30 a.m.)
- Baseball at Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network
Friday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis in NCAA Tournament vs. Pepperdine, Stanford, California, 12 p.m. CT
- Softball at South Carolina: Postponed after third inning due to weather
- Baseball at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama and Kansas guard Rylan Griffen transferred to Texas A&M. Griffen was a member of the Crimson Tide's 2023-24 Final Four team and visited Tuscaloosa in April during his transfer decision process. Griffen is now back in the SEC and Alabama is scheduled to play against the Aggies at least once next season.
- NFL rookie minicamps started on Friday. Here's a look at when each Alabama rookie set to take the practice field.
- Former Alabama and current Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe spoke about throwing mechanics and adjusting to being an NFL quarterback during his first day of rookie minicamp.
- Former Alabama track standout Jereem Richards won the 200-meter at Grand Slam Track Miami. His 19.86 time is the world lead for this year.
- Former Alabama and current Las Vegas Aces rookie Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points with six 3s. Hall-of-famer and Aces head coach Becky Hammon called Nye "one of the best shooter's [she's] ever seen," during the postgame press conference.
- Alabama gymnasts Chloe LaCoursiere, Natalia Pawlak and Rachel Rybicki were each named recipients of the 2025 Fern Hampton Academic Award for achieving a 4.0 GPA.
- Alabama women's golfer Harriet Lockley was named to the SEC Community Service Team.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
119 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 3, 1938: Johnny Roberts was elected President of the A-Club for the 1938-39 school year, succeeding Jim Ryba. Lew Bostick became vice-president. Also, in campus news, Sandy Sanford, football and track ace, was chosen as the University's Man of the Year by the Crimson White. Sanford, who kicked game-winning field goals against Tulane and Vanderbilt also starred as a sprinter on the track team.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Vindication isn’t mine, it’s Alabama’s. As the only voter in the AP Top 25 poll who picked the Crimson Tide No. 1 every week, I took my share of flak from around the country, but that’s part of the game. I stuck with the kids from Alabama because they gave me no choice. How do you bail out on a team that refused to lose?"
–– Former Tucson Citizen sports columnist Corky Simpson on the 1992 Crimson Tide