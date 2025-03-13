Alabama Wraps Up NCAA Zone B Diving Championships: Roll Call, March 13, 2025
Alabama's women's diver Brooklyn O'Day wrapped up the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships for the Crimson Tide on Wednesday with a finals appearance on the platform.
O'Day finished with a score of 425.80 after 10 rounds, which was good for 14th place. She secured her spot in the finals after tallying a 226.50 in the prelims to place 16th.
Alabama men's diver Nigel Chambers advanced to the NCAA Championships on the platform after finishing in fourth place with a score of 749.50.
Crimson Tide Results:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama center Ryan Kelly was given a thank-you video by the Indianapolis Colts after they released him and he signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Kelly went to Pro Bowl four times in his nine-year career with the Colts.
- Former Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen signed his contract with the Minnesota Vikings after spending the first eight years of his career with the Washington Commanders. Allen made two Pro Bowl appearances while in Washington.
- Former Alabama defensive lineman signed with the Arizona Cardinals just a couple of days after being released by the Cleveland Browns.
- Alabama baseball's Full Count documentary series provided a sneak peek at the team's thoughts on pitcher Riley Quick.
- D1Softball shouted out Alabama softball freshman outfielder Audrey Vandagriff for leading the country in steals.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
March 13, 1958: A special 15-minute radio program titled Bear's Facts was set to begin airing on Thursdays when spring training began. The show featuring Paul W. “Bear” Bryant would be carried by 20 stations in the state and one in Georgia. Local listeners could hear it at 6:30 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. each Thursday.
March 13, 1990: Marcell Dareus was born in Birmingham.
March 13, 1991: D.J. Fluker was born in New Orleans.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Get your mind right!”- D.J. Fluker