Alex Reese Reportedly Has Offer from Korean Club: Just a Minute
Former Alabama basketball player Alex Reese was waived from his two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, a consequence of the team picking up fellow forward Dominick Barlow on a two-way deal of his own.
Reese got into 14 games for the 76ers (and one for the Oklahoma City Thunder) last season. He did good work during his stints in the G League, averaging 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. A report on X (formerly known as Twitter) indicates that a Korean Basketball League club has an offer on the table to him.
The same account reported in early June that Reese was in talks with that team, seemingly Suwon KT Sonicboom. The original post, made on June 3, did not mention an offer, whereas Thursday's report directly notes the existence of one.
Reese signed his two-way deal with Philadelphia in late February. NBA squads can maintain up to three two-way players on their rosters, making him the odd man out once Barlow became part of the team's plans. Reese has been dealing with Achilles soreness, which has kept him out of action over the 76ers' most recent Summer League games.
Barlow did not play college basketball. At Alabama, Reese is best known for a buzzer-beating heave that sent No. 2-seed Alabama's Sweet 16 matchup (which it eventually lost) against 11-seed UCLA into overtime in March 2021.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller shares information about Alex Reese's recent split from the Philadelphia 76ers, as well as interest from a Korean Basketball League team and whether that could be a sensible move for Reese as he awaits another opportunity in the NBA.