Ashley Johnston Gives Injury Update on Alabama Gymnast Jamison Sears

The sophomore gymnast was absent from the Crimson Tide's lineups in the season opener.

Feb.2, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama gymnast Jamison Sears celebrates with teammates after her floor routine
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.—  Alabama gymnastics soared to a 197.025-195.225 win over North Carolina inside Coleman Coliseum on Friday night, but one Crimson Tide gymnast was noticeably absent from the lineups while her outgoing personality still lit up the sidelines.

Sophomore Jamison Sears did not warm up or compete for Alabama in the team's season opener.

"Jamison this week had kind of an unplanned setback come up, and she wasn't cleared to be able to go tonight, but I expect her to be practicing by Monday again," Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said after the meet. "She's been progressing well. She had a little injury setback during the fall as well, but she continues to put her head down and work. And I do believe she'll be prepared to compete in the next few weeks."

Sears made an immediate impact as a freshman for Alabama last season, competing 20 routines: 13 on vault and seven on floor exercise. She was named the SEC Co-Specialist of the Week for her performance in the home quad meet last season.

She was a highly-rated recruited as the 2019 USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic National Champion on the balance beam and floor exercise and runner-up in the all-around.

Alabama is without freshman Love Birt for the season with an injury and graduate Cam Machado over the next few weeks.

