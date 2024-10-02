Bama in the NFL Offensive, Defensive MVPs From First Quarter of Season
The relatively new addition of a 17-game and 18-week NFL regular season somewhat changes the finished percentage of the 2024-25 NFL season, but we have closed up the first quarter as Week 5 is fast approaching.
For the eighth-straight season, the Crimson Tide leads the league with the most products and many former Alabama players have stood out thus far. Several of them are making an early case for Pro Bowl recognition and even a couple of them are headed towards All-Pro level.
That said, there seems to be one clear-cut former Alabama player on both sides of the ball who has been more dominant than the rest. Interestingly enough, both of these players changed teams this offseason, which shows that sometimes a change of scenery is all that's needed to shine.
Weeks 1-4 Offensive MVP: Derrick Henry
The change of scenery statement written just above is a bit contradictory for running back Derrick Henry, as he's dominated the NFL for the last eight seasons, holding two rushing titles and is one of eight players ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. In 2020, he was named the AP Offensive Player of the Year.
While the 30-year-old has shown little to no signs of slowing down yet in his career, Henry commanded a bigger paycheck than the Tennessee Titans were willing to give him after eight top-tier seasons and he decided to test free agency. On March 12, Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal worth up to $20 million, including $9 million fully guaranteed in the first year with the Baltimore Ravens.
Through the first four games, it appears like the deal certainly was worth it, as the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner leads the league in rushing yards (480) and rushing touchdowns (5). Also, his 120 rushing yards per game is the best average in the league and the 87-yard house call on Baltimore's first play of Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills is the longest run of the season. Henry's 209 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns against Buffalo earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor on Wednesday.
Weeks 1-4 Defensive MVP: Xavier McKinney
After spending his first four seasons with the New York Giants, safety Xavier McKinney signed with the Green Bay Packers earlier this offseason. Throughout his tenure in New York, McKinney was above average at the position among the rest of the league.
But through four games in Green Bay, he has truly broken out as he leads the entire league in interceptions with four, hauling one in each week. There are 19 teams as a whole who are either tied with or have fewer takeaways, not just interceptions, than the 26-year-old alone.
Additionally, McKinney's four pass breakups are tied with 17 other players, including Crimson Tide product and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, for the ninth-most in the NFL. It's certainly worth mentioning that former Alabama standout and current Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch is tied with New Orleans cornerback Paulson Adebo for the most pass breakups in the NFL with seven despite missing a game.