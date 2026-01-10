Four Former Alabama Players Named to NFL All-Pro Teams

Year after year, Alabama — the school that's produced the most NFL players for the ninth consecutive season — is heavily represented in the Pro Bowl and All-Pro rosters.

The Associated Press announced the NFL All-Pro teams on Saturday morning, and four former Alabama standouts made the cut.

Here are the four former Alabama players named to the 2025 All-Pro Teams.

First Team:

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (first appearance on either All-Pro team)

Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard (first appearance on either All-Pro team)

Second Team:

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (First Team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024)

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (First Team All-Pro in 2024)

It's worth noting that while Anderson and Surtain made the Pro Bowl Games, Reichard and McKinney did not. Additionally, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams landed on the Pro Bowl rosters, but didn't make the All-Pro cut.

Stats for Alabama's Four All-Pros:

Will Anderson Jr.: 17 games, 54 tackles, including 20 for loss, 12.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.

Will Reichard: 17 games, 33 conversions on 35 field goal attempts (94.3 percent), including 11 of 13 from 50-plus yards, 31 conversions on 31 extra point attempts.

Pat Surtain II: 14 games, 47 tackles, 12 pass breakups, one interception.

Xavier McKinney: 16 games, 107 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack, 10 pass breakups.

First Team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver Broncos

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos

Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans; Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans; Zach Allen, Denver Broncos

Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions; Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens

Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

Punt Returner — Chimera Dike, Tennessee Titans

Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver Broncos

Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Second Team:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Running Back — James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receivers — George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions; Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

All Purpose — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Tight End — Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Center — Aaron Brewer, Miami Dolphins

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Right Tackle — Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Interior Linemen — Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons; *-Talanoa Hufanga, Denver Broncos; *-Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

Kick Returner — Kavontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

Special Teamer — Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

*-tied for second-team spot

