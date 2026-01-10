Four Former Alabama Players Named to NFL All-Pro Teams
Year after year, Alabama — the school that's produced the most NFL players for the ninth consecutive season — is heavily represented in the Pro Bowl and All-Pro rosters.
The Associated Press announced the NFL All-Pro teams on Saturday morning, and four former Alabama standouts made the cut.
Here are the four former Alabama players named to the 2025 All-Pro Teams.
First Team:
- Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (first appearance on either All-Pro team)
- Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard (first appearance on either All-Pro team)
Second Team:
- Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (First Team All-Pro in 2022 and 2024)
- Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (First Team All-Pro in 2024)
It's worth noting that while Anderson and Surtain made the Pro Bowl Games, Reichard and McKinney did not. Additionally, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams landed on the Pro Bowl rosters, but didn't make the All-Pro cut.
Stats for Alabama's Four All-Pros:
- Will Anderson Jr.: 17 games, 54 tackles, including 20 for loss, 12.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two fumble recoveries.
- Will Reichard: 17 games, 33 conversions on 35 field goal attempts (94.3 percent), including 11 of 13 from 50-plus yards, 31 conversions on 31 extra point attempts.
- Pat Surtain II: 14 games, 47 tackles, 12 pass breakups, one interception.
- Xavier McKinney: 16 games, 107 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one sack, 10 pass breakups.
First Team:
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running Back — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide Receivers — Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks; Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
All Purpose — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Tight End — Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Left Tackle — Garrett Bolles, Denver Broncos
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears
Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Right Guard — Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos
Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans; Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers
Interior Linemen — Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans; Zach Allen, Denver Broncos
Linebackers — Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions; Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans; Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
Slot cornerback — Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
Punter — Jordan Stout, Baltimore Ravens
Kick Returner — Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
Punt Returner — Chimera Dike, Tennessee Titans
Special Teamer — Devon Key, Denver Broncos
Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
Second Team:
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Running Back — James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receivers — George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions; Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
All Purpose — Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Tight End — Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Center — Aaron Brewer, Miami Dolphins
Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Right Tackle — Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Brian Burns, New York Giants; Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Interior Linemen — Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Linebackers — Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars; Ernest Jones IV, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerbacks — Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos; Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Slot cornerback — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons; *-Talanoa Hufanga, Denver Broncos; *-Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Punter — Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
Kick Returner — Kavontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
Special Teamer — Del’Shawn Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
*-tied for second-team spot
