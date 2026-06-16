BamaCentral Instant Analysis After Alabama Lost To Texas at the College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Alabama baseball scored two runs on six hits in Monday's loss to Texas at the College World Series, improving on its five-hit shutout loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, but it still wasn't enough as the Longhorns eliminated the Crimson Tide, winning 14-2 at Charles Schwab Field.

Alabama head coach Rob Vaughn credited the two teams the Crimson Tide lost too in Omaha, saying Texas and Oklahoma executed better than his program on college baseball's biggest stage.

"Yeah, I mean, it's still a baseball game, right? The gaps are bigger. We kind of had a ball in the left center that we kind of got tied up on, that was kind of a little bit of a gut punch there. So gaps are bigger. And so I think -- I've played here a thousand times. I probably 20 games in this field in the Big Ten Tournament and stuff. So nothing crazy from that perspective. I think it just boils down, when you have these teams, it's not even about who's better, it's about who can execute in those moments, who can get it done in those moments. And it's messy. It's baseball. None of us coaches want to admit that.

"Texas, those guys had some relentless at-bats off Zaner, but it doesn't matter. You still got to have some balls go your way. And they kind of get on the board in the first on two balls that weren't hit overly hard, were just hit in the right spot. Then you credit them, they kind of kept coming and kept making Zane work, and there was nothing easy there. But they got some balls that bounced their way early, and then we didn't execute in some areas where we could have probably shrunk the gap a little bit and just couldn't quite get it done, couldn't quite get that big hit. But nothing new I learned there. It's just still baseball. You're doing it in front of 24,000 people in the cathedral of college baseball, which was a heck of a lot of fun. But I didn't feel like the moment was too big for our guys. I didn't feel like they felt sped up. I didn't feel like they felt nervous or scared of the moment. I just didn't think we were good enough.

"We ran into two really good teams, and we just weren't good enough to beat them with the way we played and the way they played. So nothing crazy there, but good time here. Wish we could have stayed longer."

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI baseball writer Joe Gaither shares his quick thoughts and takeaways from inside Charles Schwab Stadium after 7-seeded Alabama was eliminated by Texas, losing 14-2 in the College World Series.

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