2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Special Teams

While there is one prominent name returning at kicker, Alabama's main special teams unit will look very different this fall. Conor Talty returns for his fourth season in Tuscaloosa after serving as the Crimson Tide's primary placekicker a season ago, going 16 for 23.

But Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer has made it clear during multiple interviews throughout the spring and summer that Alabama has a competition at kicker between Talty and Marshall transfer Lorcan Quinn.

"Kicker is between Talty and Lorcan Quinn," DeBoer said at SEC Media Days in late July. "I know we have talented players. And Conor is an extremely talented player, he just—consistency at times, and he made, I think, the harder kicks at times throughout the year, which shows his ability level and also his ability from a mental standpoint to recover. And now he's just really honed in on making sure that he's more consistent and steady.

"Lorcan has all the tools as well: distance, accuracy, he’s older. Can't say he's got more experience being in stadiums like he's going to face in the SEC, so I think that's going to be something that he'll have to work through. But both of them, I feel, have that ability and we’ll have one guy that can get the job done."

Alabama will also be breaking in a new punter after last year's starter, Blake Doud, graduated. Punting was not a strongsuit for the Crimson Tide last season. Alabama finished 100th in punting with a 41.5 yards per punt average.

It is another position where Alabama brought in help from the portal with North Alabama transfer Adam Watford, who was an FCS All-American. There are also two returners on the roster in junior Anderson Green and sophomore Alex Asparuhov. The latter was in the running for the starting job last season but was battling an injury.

According to DeBoer, all three guys are in the running for the job.

"The punter situation will be new," DeBoer said. "We’ve got some guys between Adam Watford, Alex [Asparuhov], and Anderson [Green] that are all guys that have legs that can get the job done.

The last major special teams position of long snapper will be a new face as well for the Crimson Tide with David Bird transferring out. Returning fifth-year Alex Rozier snapped on field goals and extra points in most of Alabama's games last season but did not do any punts. Alabama once again looked to the portal for help, bringing in Syracuse transfer Ethan Stangle.

"From a long snapper standpoint, we have good competition there and guys that are more than capable to get the job done," DeBoer said.

DeBoer and his staff like to use special teams coverage units on kickoffs and punts as an opportunity for freshmen to see the field, but it will be a lot of new faces in the main roles as well.

Kicker

1. Conor Talty OR Lorcan Quinn

Punter

1. Adam Watford

2. Alex Asparuhov

3. Anderson Green

Snapper

1. Ethan Stangle

2. Alex Rozier

2026 Alabama Specialists

Note: The NCAA eliminated redshirts during the summer, meaning Alabama lists its players as either a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior, fifth-year or sixth-year on the official roster. Additionally the roster hasn't been updated yet with new measurements, so the ones below are from the spring.

K Lorcan Quinn- Sophomore, 6-1, 196 lbs

Originally from Ireland, Quinn started his collegiate career at Marshall last season where he went 21-of-26 on field goals, earning first team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. Four of those made field goals were longer than 50 yards with a long of 55. He played five years of Gaelic football before moving to the United States.

K Conor Talty- Senior, 6-1, 201 lbs

Talty was one of the top-three kickers in the class of 2023, but he had to wait his turn at Alabama. First, he sat behind Alabama record-holder Will Reichard in his final year and then former Lou Groza winner Graham Nicholson in 2024. Talty secured the starting job last season, making 16 of 23 field goals and all 48 extra point attempts. He had a bad stretch in the last third of the regular season where he missed a field goal in three straight games, but he finished the year with five straight makes,

P Alex Asparuhov- Sophomore, 6-3, 202 lbs

Asparuhov is the only scholarship punter on the Alabama roster. He was considered one of the top punters in the 2025 signing class by major recruiting outlets. He was ranked the No. 2 punter in the nation by 247Sports. He only played in one game last season against ULM.

P Anderson Green- Junior, 6-0, 201 lbs

Green is a local product out of Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. He appeared in two games for Alabama last season against ULM and Eatsern Illinois. He is listed as a walk-on in the media guide.

P Adam Watford- Senior, 5-11, 188 lbs

Spent three seasons at North Alabama, earning United Athletic Conference's Co-Specialist of the Year honors in 2025. Watford recorded 32 punts of 50 yards or more during his career to set the program record at UNA. He averaged 46.5 yards per punt last season. Watford is technically listed as a walk-on in Alabama's media guide.

SN Alex Rozier- Fifth year, 6-4, 215 lbs

Rozier did not appear in any games during his first two seasons at Alabama. He played in one game in 2024 before taking over the long snapping duties on field goals and extra points for the Crimson Tide last season, appearing in 12 games. He is listed as a walk-on by Alabama.

SN Ethan Stangle- Fifth year, 6-1, 219 lbs

Stangle spent four seasons at Syracuse prior to joining the Crimson Tide this offseason. He played in all 12 games for the Orange last season

This is the ninth and final story of BamaCentral's summer position previews series. We're providing an in-depth look at every position group on the Crimson Tide roster.

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Quarterbacks

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Tight Ends

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Offensive Line

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Line

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Linebackers

2026 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Backs

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