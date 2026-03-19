BamaCentral's NCAA Tournament Postcard Before Alabama Plays Hofstra
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TAMPA, Fla. -- 4-seed Alabama is in Benchmark International Arena on Thursday ahead of their NCAA Tournament first round game against 13-seed Hofstra. The Crimson Tide and Pride spent time with the media in addition to holding a public shoot around before the two programs go head-to-head on Friday.
Alabama largely discussed who needs to step up with the absence of star guard Aden Holloway, while Hofstra focused on treating the Crimson Tide like any other opponent. Both coaches stressed the importance of playing their own style basketball game in order to advance to the Round of 32. Alabama enters the matchup as a double-digit favorite, but Hofstra has several dangerous elements that make them a popular underdog pick to advance to the second round.
Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writers Katie Windham, Theo Fernandez, and Joe Gaither discuss everything we saw at media day ahead of the NCAA Tournament first round matchup between Alabama and Hofstra.
2026 Midwest Region
- No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard
- No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron
- No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)/SMU
- No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State
- No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara
- No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State
Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:
(Season, Seed, Final Result)
- 1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)
- 1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16
- 1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32
- 2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64
- 2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16
- 2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four
- 2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight
- 2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD
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Alabama Crimson Tide On SI
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Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports. In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.Follow JoeGaither6