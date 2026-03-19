BamaCentral's NCAA Tournament Postcard Before Alabama Plays Hofstra

TAMPA, Fla. -- 4-seed Alabama is in Benchmark International Arena on Thursday ahead of their NCAA Tournament first round game against 13-seed Hofstra. The Crimson Tide and Pride spent time with the media in addition to holding a public shoot around before the two programs go head-to-head on Friday.

Alabama largely discussed who needs to step up with the absence of star guard Aden Holloway, while Hofstra focused on treating the Crimson Tide like any other opponent. Both coaches stressed the importance of playing their own style basketball game in order to advance to the Round of 32. Alabama enters the matchup as a double-digit favorite, but Hofstra has several dangerous elements that make them a popular underdog pick to advance to the second round.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI writers Katie Windham, Theo Fernandez, and Joe Gaither discuss everything we saw at media day ahead of the NCAA Tournament first round matchup between Alabama and Hofstra.

2026 Midwest Region

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 UMBC/Howard

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Saint Louis

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Akron

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 13 Hofstra

No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Miami (Ohio)/SMU

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 Wright State

No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Santa Clara

No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 Tennessee State

Alabama Basketball in the NCAA Tournament:

(Season, Seed, Final Result)

1974-75: Lost in Round of 64 (NCAA Tournament seeding introduced in 1979)

1975-76: Lost in Sweet 16

1981-82: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1982-83: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1983-84: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1984-85: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1985-86: 5-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1986-87 (vacated): 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1988-89: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

1989-90: 7-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1990-91: 4-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

1991-92: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32

1993-94: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

1994-95: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2001-02: 2-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2002-03: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2003-04: 8-seed, Lost in Elite Eight

2004-05: 5-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2005-06: 10-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2011-12: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2017-18: 9-seed, Lost in Round of 32

2020-21: 2-seed, Lost in Sweet 16

2021-22: 6-seed, Lost in Round of 64

2022-23: No. 1 overall seed, Lost in Sweet 16

2023-24: 4-seed, Lost in Final Four

2024-25: 2-seed, Lost in Elite Eight

2025-26: 4-seed, Result TBD

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