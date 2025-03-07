Baseball and Softball Update, State of Crimson Tide Hoops and More on the All Things Bama Podcast

Bama Central

On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," dive into a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics.

The pair opens the show with a recap of successful weeks for both the Alabama softball and baseball teams. Patrick Murphy and his team bounced back in a major way after a tough stretch to open the season, winning four games this week by a combined score of 30-9.

On the baseball diamond, the Crimson Tide extended its undefeated streak, improving to 14-0 with wins over North Dakota State, Jacksonville State and 19th ranked Troy. Sophomore infielder Justin LeBron continued to prove himself as a top tier prospect, knocking in his ninth home run of the season during Wednesday' game against the Trojans.

Next, the show dives into the current state of Alabama basketball following back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Florida. The Tide has just a single game remaining in the regular season, but will need to address some major flaws if it hopes to make a deep tournament run again this year.

Since the departure of Derrion Reid from the lineup due to injury, Alabama has lacked strong defense around the perimeter which has, in turn, caused problems on the inside as well. While this team is still as talented as almost any in the nation, a lack of defensive consistency could be its downfall.

The show can be found on SpotifyApple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".

