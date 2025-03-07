Alabama WR Germie Bernard Stepping into Vocal Leadership Role for Senior Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Within in days of Alabama's final loss of the season to Michigan, the Alabama football social media accounts were hard at work releasing the graphics for all the draft-eligible players who planned to return to Tuscaloosa for another season.
Among those players was wide receiver Germie Bernard, who is entering this second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring over from Washington.
"Some unfinished business, a nasty taste in my mouth," Bernard said about his decision to return. "Just being back with some of the guys and having another shot to win a national championship."
Bernard was part of the Washington team that made it all the way to the national championship game under Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama squad last season that fell one spot short of the College Football Playoff in the final rankings. In his senior season with the Crimson Tide, he wants another chance at a national title.
DeBoer said the group of about 10 guys that decided to return for one final season with names like Bernard, Domani Jackson, Tim Keenan III and Jah-Marien Latham have all stepped up as leaders this offseason. The players wants this to be a player-led team according to Bernard.
" I think that it’s been a lot more togetherness," Bernard said. "I think that we revisit the standard. We know what it is going to take to uphold that standard, and I think that Ballou and his staff have been doing a great job of doing everything they can to get us in the right shape, the right mindset just to be able to come together and have a great outcome going into the season.”
Last season, Bernard led the team with 50 receptions and finished second behind Ryan Williams in receiving yards with 794 and three total touchdowns. Bernard and Williams are expected to be the leaders among a young wide receiver group this season.
On a personal level, Bernard has decided to be a more vocal leader within his position group and on the team.
"For me this offseason, I’m working on growing as a vocal leader because the way I was leading before was more lead by example," he said. "I think growing into that leader role, you’ve got to be more vocal, and you’ve got to hold guys accountable. If you’re able to do that, I think other guys will follow along."
Bernard will be reuniting with his former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. When Bernard played for Grubb at Washington, he was part of a stacked wide receiver room with three future NFL wide receivers, including first rounder Rome Odunze.
As a sophomore at Washington in 2023, he still finished with 419 yards and two touchdowns despite playing behind three talented, veteran wide receivers. Now, he will be the veteran wide receiver in Grubb's offense.
"Germ is a guy that, I think it was really cool seeing him come in to Washington," Grubb said. "We obviously had some really good receivers in that room. Germ always prepared with a lot of humility. He was gonna be ready to play the game no matter what his role was, and he's gonna maximize his opportunities.
"So now, seeing him in a little bit different light where he's the guy at the front of the room and everybody's looking to him is really cool. Just a classy guy, always has been. He's got the right mindset.”