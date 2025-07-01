Alabama Lands Commitment from 3-Star WR Brian Williams, Jr.
The Crimson Tide continues to roll on the recruiting trail as Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff's hot streak continued, locking in another commitment from a talented 2026 prospect.
Brian Williams, Jr., a 6-foot-4, 185 lb. wideout prospect from Orlando, Florida, took to social media on Tuesday to announce his decision. He chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Florida, Penn State, Notre Dame and many more.
Williams is an extremely dynamic wideout prospect, not just because of his incredible length, but because of the athleticism he pairs with it. He is able to cleanly get in and out of breaks and can operate from the outside or the slot.
He is a multi-sport athlete, suiting up for his high school's track team as well. As a junior in 2024, he posted an impressive 11.29 second time in the 100 meter dash and a 23.08 in the 200 meter. On the gridiron, he hauled in 23 catches for 359 yards and five touchdowns.
Williams is the Tide's second wide receiver commitment of the 2026 class, joining fellow 3-Star Owen Cabell who committed earlier this week. As of now, Alabama holds 16 total commitments, seven of which are from players on the offensive side of the ball.
While it may have gotten off to a slower start than some anticipated, Alabama has been absolutely dominant on the recruiting trail throughout the month of June and now into July.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)
- WR Brian Williams, Jr., 6-foot-4, 185 lbs. - Lake Mary, Florida (Committed 07/01/2025)