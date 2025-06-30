Alabama Lands First Wide Receiver Commitment of 2026 Class
The Alabama staff continued its hot streak on the recruiting trail this weekend by adding yet another commitment to the 2026 class less than 24 hours after landing 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin.
3-Star wide receiver Owen Cabell from Nashville, Tennessee officially committed to the Crimson Tide on Monday, according to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit in June 20 and now chooses Alabama over Vanderbilt and Illinois.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 201 lbs., Cabell is a wideout that appears to fit the mold of what Kalen DeBoer and Jamarcus Shephard want in a receiver. He has a big frame with a wide catch radius and is able to haul in contested grabs with ease.
In two seasons of varsity football, the Nashville native has nearly 1,500 receiving yards with 19 touchdowns, and has helped guide the Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions to back-to-back state titles.
Cabell is ranked as the No. 148 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 29 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While he may be a bit underrated as a prospect, the Crimson Tide staff, in short time, has shown its ability to effectively evaluate wide receiver talent.
Cabell is the 15th commitment of the 2026 class for Alabama and the seventh offensive prospect.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Owen Cabell, 6-foot-2, 201 lbs. - Nashville, Tennessee (Committed 06/30/2025)