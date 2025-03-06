Former Alabama First Team All-SEC Recipient Released by Indianapolis Colts
Former Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has been released by the Indianapolis Colts after only a season with the team. Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Colts in the 2024 season.
In Davis’ time in Tuscaloosa, he amassed 175 total tackles, including 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. His most notable season came in 2017 where he received First Team All-SEC recognition and was a major part in the Crimson Tide’s championship run. His clutch interception in the third quarter of the national championship game will forever be remembered by Alabama fans. Davis continued his success for the remainder of his collegiate career, averaging 51 tackles per year for his last two seasons in 2018 and 2019.
Davis was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft (56th overall) to the Miami Dolphins. Davis spent three seasons in Miami, accumulating 129 total tackles and five tackles for loss. Davis was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2020. He started in 48 of the 63 games he played for Miami
He signed with the Indianapolis colts in March of 2024, on a two-year $14 million deal. Despite playing in all 17 games, he only played 30 percent of the defensive snaps. The Colts’ decision to cut him saves nearly $6.5 million in cap space. Still only 27 years old, and standing at 6′ 7,″ 324 pounds, an opportunity can still come his way to continue his professional career.