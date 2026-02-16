Basketball Beats the Gamecocks, Opening Weekend Baseball Report and JUCO All-Americans on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we review the weekend that was in Tuscaloosa. The show dives into Alabama's basketball game against South Carolina, baseball's up and down opening weekend against Washington State, and the football team adding a JUCO wide receiver for next season.

The program opens with basketball as the Crimson Tide secured an 89-75 victory over South Carolina on Saturday to extend the program's winning streak to four games in a row. What are our big takeaways from the Crimson Tide's victory over arguably the worst team in the SEC? The show talks about the student section, Aiden Sherrell and Alabama's 3-point shooting.

We transition from basketball to baseball as Alabama opened its 2026 season over the weekend, winning two of three games against Washington State. What went wrong on Friday? Fernandez discusses what he noticed at Sewell Thomas Stadium this weekend and highlights several performers. Was Myles Upchurch everything that was advertised? Alabama pair of Justins performed vastly different, what happened to Osterhouse? Did the Crimson Tide take any steps towards figuring out its closer for the season?

The show finishes up in the football transfer portal as the Crimson Tide added JUCO wide reciever Tyler Henderson from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. Henderson was a JUCO All-American last season with over 1,200 yards receiving and double-digit touchdowns. What kind of impact should we expect from an undersize receiver with oversized production?

