Basketball Problems, 2026 Recruiting Update and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," get into several important Crimson Tide topics.
The pair opens the show with a discussion of the current state of Alabama basketball after two straight losses where the lack of defense was mostly to blame. The Tide has now dropped back-to-back games for the first time since December of last season when it fell to three straight ranked non conference opponents in Purdue, Creighton and Arizona.
While a share of the regular season title is likely out of the question now for Alabama, a strong performance in the SEC tournament could propel this team to a deep postseason run in March.
Next, Mason and Joe discuss the Tide's latest 2026 football commit, offensive lineman Chris Booker. A 4-Star prospect, Booker hails from Atlanta, Georgia and is the No. 42 ranked player in the Peach state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He becomes the second commitment of the 2026 recruiting class for Kalen DeBoer and his staff, joining fellow 4-Star Zyan Gibson, a cornerback out of Gadsden City, Alabama.
The show closes down with a brief preview of the upcoming weekends for both Alabama baseball and softball. Rob Vaughn and his team take the first road trip of the season to the Jacksonville Classic in Florida and Patrick Murphy's squad is at home for the first time in Rhoads Stadium.
