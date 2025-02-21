Bama Central

Basketball Problems, 2026 Recruiting Update and More on the All Things Bama Podcast

Host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither break down a wide array of Crimson Tide topics on this week's episode, discussing basketball, recruiting and much more.

Mason Woods

All Things Bama Podcast Episode 14
All Things Bama Podcast Episode 14 / All Things Bama Show Edit / Mason Woods Canva
In this story:

On this week's edition of the "All Things Bama Podcast," host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither, host of "The Joe Gaither Show," get into several important Crimson Tide topics.

The pair opens the show with a discussion of the current state of Alabama basketball after two straight losses where the lack of defense was mostly to blame. The Tide has now dropped back-to-back games for the first time since December of last season when it fell to three straight ranked non conference opponents in Purdue, Creighton and Arizona.

While a share of the regular season title is likely out of the question now for Alabama, a strong performance in the SEC tournament could propel this team to a deep postseason run in March.

Next, Mason and Joe discuss the Tide's latest 2026 football commit, offensive lineman Chris Booker. A 4-Star prospect, Booker hails from Atlanta, Georgia and is the No. 42 ranked player in the Peach state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

He becomes the second commitment of the 2026 recruiting class for Kalen DeBoer and his staff, joining fellow 4-Star Zyan Gibson, a cornerback out of Gadsden City, Alabama.

The show closes down with a brief preview of the upcoming weekends for both Alabama baseball and softball. Rob Vaughn and his team take the first road trip of the season to the Jacksonville Classic in Florida and Patrick Murphy's squad is at home for the first time in Rhoads Stadium.

The show can be found on SpotifyApple Podcasts and Amazon. Stay tuned next week as the duo continues talking everything there is Crimson Tide and more on the "All Things Bama Podcast".

See Also...

A-Day Alterations and a Social Media Curse on The Joe Gaither Show

Alabama Football Lands Class of 2026 Offensive Lineman

Three Takeaways From Alabama Basketball's Disappointing Loss to Missouri

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/All Things Bama