Alabama Football Lands Class of 2026 Offensive Lineman

The Crimson Tide secures its first offensive lineman in the upcoming recruiting cycle.

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program got good news on Thursday as the team secured the commitment of 4-star offensive lineman Chris Booker, according to On3sports. Booker becomes the Crimson Tide's second commit in the Class of 2026 and the first offensive lineman to choose Alabama.

Booker is listed at 6-foot-4, 284-pounds, and is out of Hapeville Charter School in Atlanta. He chose Alabama over Kentucky and South Florida.

