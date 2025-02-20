Alabama Football Lands Class of 2026 Offensive Lineman

BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Chris Booker has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 285 IOL from Atlanta, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Kentucky and USF



“I’m home… Roll Tide!🐘”https://t.co/AVNOZfM8ne pic.twitter.com/Jrui6yji2I