Big Bama Basketball Game and Ryan Chapman Breaks Down Oklahoma on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a huge Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Ryan Chapman of Oklahoma Sooners On SI as we prepare for Alabama's big basketball matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers and get to know the Oklahoma Sooners ahead of Saturday's football matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The show kicks off by talking about Alabama's basketball game against Purdue. Is it the biggest non-conference game in Coleman Coliseum history? What do the Boilermakers bring to the table? We discuss what we've seen from Purdue's first two games of the season, while looking at the KenPom analytics for tonight's matchup. How will Alabama handle its deficiency inside against three massive post players?
The program then moves into football by welcoming Ryan Chapman of Oklahoma Sooners On SI into the show. Chapman gives us an overview of Oklahoma's season before discussing the dangerous Brent Venables defense. Are Oklahoma's best defensive players healthy enough to play against Alabama and if not, who steps up for the Sooners? Chapman discusses each level of the defense as they've carried the program this season.
We flip to the offensive side of the ball where Chapman gives his thoughts on Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer and discussing the changes they've made along the offensive line and the need to get the ground game going as the passing game has lacked explosion this season. Who is the X-factor for the Sooners? Chapman gives us his three players to watch this weekend as we get excited for the final SEC home game of the year.
