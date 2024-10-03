Birmingham Among Hosts For 2028 NCAA Basketball Tournament: Roll Call, October 3, 2024
The esteemed annual NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will be coming to Birmingham, Ala., in 2028, as the city will host the first and second rounds at Legacy Arena in the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
“The Southeastern Conference will be proud to host the 2028 NCAA Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds and bring the best in men’s basketball to the City of Birmingham,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a press release. “We look forward to collaborating with the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex and Knight Eady to provide student-athletes and fans with a memorable championship experience.”
The SEC and Knight Eady previously hosted the 2023 NCAA Men’s March Madness First and Second Rounds and will host the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional in Legacy Arena March 28 to March 31, 2025.
“Birmingham is excited to welcome back Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a release. “We’re proud to show off our city and facilities to visiting student athletes, teams and fans in the upcoming years. The SEC and Knight Eady have been instrumental in bringing NCAA Championships back to Birmingham. Consistency in hosting these championships means a lot to our city and the community of college basketball fans in Birmingham. We’re excited to continue the momentum and host the 2025 NCAA Women’s March Madness Regional, as we build towards welcoming the Men’s First and Second Rounds back in 2028.”
Did You Notice?
- Alabama men's cross country was placed at No. 10 in the USTFCCCA Week 2 National Coaches' Poll and the Crimson Tide women's cross country team landed at No. 15 in its respective poll.
- One month after it was announced that the conference will have the first-ever SEC Rowing Championships, Alabama's season schedule was released: Oct. 5 at Head of the Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Okla.; Nov. 9 at Head of the Black Warrior River, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Feb. 14-15 at Clemson, Clemson, S.C.; March 1 vs. Eastern Michigan, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; March 15-16 at Cardinal Invitational, Oak Ridge, Tenn.; March 28-29 at Sunshine State Invitational, Sarasota, Fla.; April 18-19 at Big Ten Invitational, Sarasota, Fla.; May 11 at SEC Championships, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
- Former Alabama standouts currently in the NFL will be receiving a care package from their alma mater. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, who didn't mentor any of them as he held the same position at Washington and Sioux Falls while these players were in Tuscaloosa, also included a heartfelt letter for each individual player in the care package.
- Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson was named the Lott Trophy Player of the Week after leading the Crimson Tide in tackles (10) and tackles for loss (2) in the thrilling 41-34 victory over then-No. 2 Georgia this past Saturday. The Lott IMPACT Trophy is given to college football’s most outstanding player who also displays Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity (acronym for IMPACT). Lawson and fellow Alabama co-captain and safety Malachi Moore were added to the award's watch list on June 27.
- Alabama sensational freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams received his own trading card after hauling in six receptions for 177 yards, including a 75-yard game-winning touchdown against Georgia.
- Alabama men's basketball had its annual media day, as the roster posed for individual photos and videos ahead of the upcoming season.
- Many former Alabama standouts shined in Week 4 of the NFL regular season. 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 3, 1916: Lew Bostick was born in Birmingham, Ala.
October 3, 1942: For the first time since 1939, Alabama scored on Mississippi State as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 21-6 upset over the Bulldogs before 18,000 fans in Tuscaloosa. Russ Craft scored all three touchdowns in the third quarter, going in for six points from 3, 38 and 9 yards out. George Hecht kicked all three extra points. A fourth-quarter touchdown by the Maroons averted the shutout.
October 3, 2015: Ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25, Alabama re-established its national title hopes when it went to No. 8 Georgia and crushed the Bulldogs 38-10. Derrick Henry ran for 148 yards as the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 24-3 lead by halftime, and Eddie Jackson’s pick-6 on a 50-yard return on Georgia's first offensive play of the second half ended any hopes of a comeback.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Ever since I was little, I've dreamed of beating Georgia and all those good schools. This is pretty sweet."- Jake Coker after 2015 Georgia victory