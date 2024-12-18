Bama Central

Birmingham Announced as Host Site for 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship: Roll Call, December 18, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Joe Gaither

Alabama Gymnastics
Alabama Gymnastics / Alabama Athletic

The Southeastern Conference will host the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championship at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, the conference announced Tuesday.

The announcement marks the eighth time that the conference meet will take place in the Magic City and the fifth time to take place in the BJCC Arena after holding the event there in 2006, 2011, 2014 and 2022.

Alabama has won three of its 10 SEC championships in Birmingham (2003, 2011, 2014) and the program's never finished lower than second place when the event is held in Birmingham.

Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men's Basketball- Alabama at North Dakota | 8 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

Crimson Tide Results:

No results from Tuesday.

Did You Notice?

Over 400,000 viewers tuned into Alabama's matchups at the Players Era tournament between the Crimson Tide's games with Houston and Oregon.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 18, 1971: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announces running back Johnny Musso and defensive end Robin Parkhouse were selected as permanent team captains. The Football News also announced that Bryant had been chosen as its national Coach of the Year, with Musso the publication's Player of the Year.

December 18, 1971: Terry and Nick Saban were married (don’t forget it’s your anniversary, coach).

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"If they're between the sidelines, Lee Roy will git 'em.”

Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

