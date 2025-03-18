Bobby Alcock Named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week: Roll Call, March 18, 2025
Alabama baseball pitcher Bobby Alcock's seven shutout innings on Sunday at Texas A&M did not go unnoticed by the league office.
Alcock was named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, alongside Tennessee's Marcus Phillips, for his efforts. He struck out eight in his best start of the season by far and the longest start by a Crimson Tide pitcher.
The No. 12 Crimson Tide (20-1, 3-0 SEC) moved up five spots in the D1Baseball Top 25 for the sweep of the then-No. 19 Aggies. Alabama and the Volunteers face off in Tuscaloosa this weekend.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's golf: Linger Longer Invitational in Eatonton, Ga.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's golf: leads through 36 holes at Linger Longer Invitational in Eatonton, Ga.
Did You Notice?
- The Houston Texans released former Alabama cornerback Anthony Averett on Monday. He began the year by inking a practice-squad contract with the team in January before signing a futures deal weeks later. Since a four-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-21, it's been a challenge for Averett to stick on a roster; he was also released by the Pittsburgh Steelers last October and has not appeared in a regular season game since 2022.
- The Alabama women's basketball program, which was recently selected to its third consecutive NCAA Tournament, honored veteran players Zaay Green, Aaliyah Nye and Sarah Ashlee Barker for each reaching 1,500 career points.
- Former Alabama men's basketball player Alex Reese recorded six points in 14 minutes of action for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 144-137 overtime loss against the Houston Rockets on Monday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 156 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 18, 1985: In an effort to strengthen the defense and get more big-play capability from Cornelius Bennett, defensive coordinator Joe Kines moved the junior linebacker to an outside position. Bennett played on the outside as a freshman but was moved to the inside during the 1984 season. "I just feel I can make more things happen on the outside," Bennett said.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Signing my letter of intent to play at the University of Alabama and then playing against the University of Washington in the Sun Bowl my last game senior year, those two things really stand out more than anything else. The first part was becoming part of a great tradition and the last was finishing off a career where I tried my best to continue that tradition.”- Cornelius Bennett