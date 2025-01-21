C-SPAN Caller Bemoans Alabama Playoff Omission: Roll Call, January 21, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full broadcast listings.
On Inauguration Day, not everyone was keen to discuss politics.
That was made evident when one caller on C-SPAN interrupted the nationally covered proceedings to voice his complaints about the College Football Playoff, specifically the fact that Alabama, which finished the season 9-4, was not in it.
"I'm... disappointed in the selection committee for not picking Alabama," the caller said. "Truly dark times in America." The individual was soon disconnected.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's basketball: vs. Vanderbilt in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (6 p.m. CT) Watch Listen Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's tennis: lost to Furman 4-3 in Greenville, S.C.
Did You Notice?
- The Alabama women's basketball team stayed ranked at No. 19 in the Associated Press poll after going 1-1 last week with a 94-62 road win against Arkansas. Alabama now sits at 17-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC.
- Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban commented on Jalen Hurts, whose Philadelphia Eagles play the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. Hurts would make his second career Super Bowl appearance were the Eagles to advance.
- One of Will Anderson Jr.'s Houston Texans teammates had some high praise for the star edge rusher.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- January 21, 1961: Phil Cutchin was promoted to assistant head coach, filling the spot held during the 1960 season by Jerry Claiborne, who was hired to be the head coach at Virginia Tech.
- January 21, 2012: Rain and storms didn’t deter an estimated 32,000 fans from attending the Crimson Tide’s 2011 national championship celebration inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It was also in the wake of the deadly tornados that hit the state, and devastated parts of Tuscaloosa and Birmingham on April 27.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“We went through a lot last year, from the tornado, lost a teammate and lost a teammate’s loved one, it was big for us. We needed to bring it back to Tuscaloosa and bring back some hope to the town.”- Alabama running back Trent Richardson
We'll Leave You with This:
Check us out on:
Published