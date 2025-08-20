Can Alabama Defensive End Keon Keeley Have a Breakout Season? Just a Minute
BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses Alabama defensive end/BANDIT Keon Keeley.
Alabama defensive end Keon Keeley is entering his third collegiate season with raised expectations.
Keeley switched positions last season from outside linebacker to defensive line and saw the first playing time of his career in 2024. He appeared in five games with three total tackles.
However, Keeley wasn't a three or four-star recruit out of high school. The Berkeley Prep standout from Tampa, Fla., was considered a top-five prospect in the class of 2023. Additionally, the Crimson Tide signed him after he decommitted from Notre Dame.
The players in this class are eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft, but the redshirt sophomore's lack of experience currently makes him a bit of a long shot to declare for the next level after this upcoming season ends. But that could change.
The 6-foot-5, 282-pounder has to fight for impactful snaps this season in a defensive line room loaded with depth. He will likely play the BANDIT position, which already has a starting spot locked up for senior LT Overton. Redshirt sophomore Jordan Renaud and redshirt junior Fatutoa Henry are also in the running for the No. 2 spot.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack weighed in on Keeley's efforts and development in fall camp during Wednesday's press conference.
“Keon is obviously just a frame that is athletic and can move around," Wommack said. "He's gotta become more and more consistent in the things that he's doing. He's taken some strides, but there's a little bit of back and forth on some of those things as well in fall camp.
"And so as we push these guys, he's gotta show a little bit more consistency to continue to move up the depth chart. But the skill level is there, the want-to is there. It's just gonna be about continuing to kind of take that next step.”
The last part of Wommack's message is the key part. It's clear that Keeley has the talent to play many impactful snaps this season. It's now just a matter of improving every single day of practice, which, of course, is easier said than done.
Can Keeley get the job done?