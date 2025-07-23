2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Defensive Line
A consistent theme from Alabama defensive players and coaches throughout the spring was increasing the Crimson Tide's sack total this season. Last year, Alabama finished tied for 64th with 25 sacks on the season, by the far the lowest total in the last decade for an Alabama defense.
For reference, Ole Miss led the conference with 53, doubling the Tide's total. For the number to increase in 2025, it's all going to start up front with Alabama's defensive line.
Tim Keenan III is the undisputed leader of the defensive line and seems to be a strong candidate for team captain heading into his fifth and final season with the Crimson Tide. Keenan will anchor the Alabama defense at the tackle position in the middle of the line, coming off 40 tackles with 2.5 sacks a season ago.
He will be backed up by redshirt freshman Jeremiah Beaman, who defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was "really pleased" with the steps he took in the spring after limited playing time in his true freshman campaign
"I think you saw pieces of that at the end of the season, even in bowl preparation and what he was able to do and execute in the bowl game," Wommack said about Beaman. "He did a really nice job for us in the bowl game and I thought took his game to another level in the spring. So there's a big body and a big frame that can move, he's athletic, and he is operating with consistency that we can trust. I'm excited about his trajectory."
Alabama is hoping for a big year out of LT Overton at the Bandit position, who has set high goals for himself, including reaching double-digit sacks. Last season, Overton had 42 tackles with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery after transferring in from Texas A&M.
"I felt like I've proven a lot last year, but I ain't show enough," Overton said back in spring. "My mindset this year is making sure I go out and prove to everybody what I can really do."
The Tide was able to bolster its depth at the Bandit position with another SEC portal addition in Florida transfer Kelby Collins. As a freshman with the Gators, Collins appeared in all 12 games, racking up 23 tackles with 1.5 sacks before appearing in just six games last season.
At the end of spring, Wommak said redshirt sophomores Jordan Renaud and Keon Keeley were "doing some really good things" at the Bandit position. Both could be poised to see more playing time in 2025.
Two of the names that received perhaps the most hype throughout the spring were defensive ends James Smith and Edric Hill. Smith really saw his role and playing time increase in his sophomore season last year with 20 tackles, including 3.5 for loss. He should have an even bigger role in his junior campaign.
Hill appeared in nine games last season, but usually more in a rotational role, finishing the year with three tackles. Keenan shouted out Hill at SEC Media days saying, "He's fixing to be on. field this year." With Tim Smith off to the NFL, this opens up more playing time and opportunities for Hill.
At all three positions along the defensive line, Alabama has a good mix of young and experienced players like Fatutoa Henry, Isaia Faga, Steve Mboumoua and London Simmons waiting in the wings.
With the way Wommack's defense is structured, the lines can get a little blurred about who is considered a linemen at the Bandit position versus an outside linebacker/edge rusher at the Wolf position. For example, Jah-Marien Latham is officially listed as a linebacker for the first time this season as he enters his sixth year in the program and has made the transition over to the Wolf position.
Several Alabama defenders are versatile and move around to different positions across the front seven, so for the sake of the position preview, we will go by what the player is designated as on the team's official roster.
Projected Depth Chart
Bandit
1. LT Overton
2. Kelby Collins / Jordan Renaud
3. Keon Keeley/ Fatutoa Henry
Defensive Tackle
1. Tim Keenan III
2. Jeremiah Beaman
3. Isaia Faga
Defensive End
1. James Smith
2. Edric Hill
3. Steve Bolo Mboumoua
4. London Simmons
2025 Alabama Defensive Linemen
Jeremiah Beaman- Redshirt freshman, 6-4, 314 lbs
Redshirted last season after appearing in three games. Because of injuries, Beaman got more practice and playing time during bowl prep and saw his largest amount of playing time in the loss to Michigan, finishing with two tackles and a quarterback pressure.
Kelby Collins- Junior, 6-4, 275 lbs
First season at Alabama after transferring in from Florida. Played in all 12 games as a true freshman with the Gators. Recorded 29 total tackles and 1.5 sacks over two seasons at Florida.
Isaia Faga- Redshirt freshman, 6-2, 296 lbs
Redshirted last season after appearing in two games and did not record any stats. Faga was selected as a defensive scout player of the week prior to the Tennessee game. Was one of the top players in the state of Alabama in the 2024 class.
Fatutoa Henry- Redshirt junior, 6-4, 268 lbs
Transferred to Alabama this offseason after spending two seasons at Cerritos College in the JUCO ranks. He originally started his college career at Oklahoma. Widely considered one of the best JUCO prospets available this recruiting cycle. In his two seasons at Cerritos, Henry racked up 63 total tackles with 13.5 for loss, including 5.5 sacks.
Edric Hill- Redshirt sophomore, 6-3, 284 lbs
Appeared in nine games last season, finishing the year with three tackles. Redshirted in 2023 after playing in just two games with one tackle. Unanimous four-star prospect coming out of high school
Keon Keeley- Redshirt sophomore, 6-5, 282 lbs
Switched positions last season from outside linebacker to defensive line and saw the first playing time of his career. He appeared in five games with three total tackles. Keeley was a consensus five-star recruit by all major outlets coming out of Berkeley Prep in Tampa.
Tim Keenan III- Redshirt senior, 6-2, 320 lbs
Two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at nose tackle. Last season, he appeared in all 13 games with 12 starts. He had 40 tackles with 7.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2024, building off a 2023 campaign with 38 takles, including 1.5 for loss.
Steve Bolo Mboumoua- Sophomore, 6-4, 302 lbs
Community college transfer from Southwest Mississippi. He grew up in Camaroon, but moved to Canada and attended Notre Dame de Foy. Four-star prospect by most major outlets
LT Overton- Senior, 6-5, 278 lbs
Had a successful first season at Alabama in 2024 after transferring in from Texas A&M. Leading tackler among the defensive linemen with 42 tackles last season. He also had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Jordan Renaud- Redshirt sophomore, 6-4, 265 lbs
Appeared in 12 games last season after redshirting his first year. Renaud became a rotational piece along the defensive line, finishing the season with 14 stops, including 1.5 for loss. Consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school.
London Simmons- Freshman, 6-3, 303 lbs
The only true freshman on Alabama's defensive line this season. A unanimous three-star prospect out of Mississippi.
James Smith- Junior, 6-3, 297 lbs
Played in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide last season. Saw an increased role and presene along the defensive front with 20 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss. Had a key QB pressure against Missouri that led to an interception for Qua Russaw
