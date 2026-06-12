Can Alabama Start the College World Series with a Win? The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we close down the week and set up the weekend ahead. The program jumps to last week's Alabama basketball video, unveiling the completed practice facility before previewing the College World Series in Omaha.

We open the program by briefly picking today's World Cup games as Fernandez continues to work on the epic event. Will Team USA get the group stage started with a win over Paraguay?

The show jumps into college basketball as the Crimson Tide put a video out detailing the interior of Alabama's new basketbal facility. Fernandez and Gaither talk about what stood out from the video and how the facility propels the program into the future.

We move from basketball into baseball and outline Alabama's weekend in Omaha at the College World Series. The Crimson Tide defeated Oklahoma in a regular season April series, but does that matter this weekend?

The discussion continues by discussing Tyler Fay returning to his home state to kick off the action on Saturday. Will the veteran have extra juice with friends and family in the stadium?

We conclude the program by making predictions for what will happen at the College World Series over the weekend. Will the Crimson Tide be in the winner's bracket on Monday?

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