Alabama Basketball Lands 7-Foot Prospect, Will Join 2026-27 Roster

Alabama basketball has made a late addition to its 2026-27 roster in TJ St. Louis, per Rivals' Joe Tipton.

St. Louis, who is from Ontario, Canada, stands at seven feet and 266 pounds with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and a 9-foot-5 standing reach. He'll provide frontcourt depth for head coach Nate Oats, as St. Louis is the sixth player on the Crimson Tide's roster who is at least 6-foot-10. St. Louis is the only 7-footer, making him the tallest player on the team.

With this addition, should guard Aden Holloway be reinstated, Alabama will have 15 players on its roster. That's the scholarship limit for a team.

Oats stressed after the season-ending loss to Michigan in the Sweet 16 that "we got to get bigger," and that's the theme of the new roster. Every transfer is 6-foot-8 or taller, while the other freshmen besides Anderson Diaz are roughly 6-foot-6 apiece.

The 2026 prospect isn't ranked by recruiting sites. He joins an Alabama freshman class that contains three 4-star wings in Jaxon Richardson, Tarris Bouie and Qayden Samuels, plus 4-star guard Anderson Diaz, who reclassified on July 8. NC State transfer Cole Cloer is also a freshman, as he early enrolled with the Wolfpack and never played with them before transferring to UA.

St. Louis played high school hoops for Fort Erie Prep in Ontario, Canada. This came after the 18-year-old competed at the NBA Academy Latin America.

Based on the highlights posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter), St. Louis will reside in the paint for two-hand dunks under the basket. His height is also on display with an effortless ability to grab boards both offensively and defensively. He isn't a three-point shooter, which is different from Oats and assistant Preston Murphy's past big men.

“We are thrilled to bring seven young men into our program who are not only very skilled but great people who will bring value to our program," Oats said in a press release on June 4 — before the additions of Diaz and St. Louis. "As a group, this class possesses great positional size from our guards to our bigs. We feel that we have gotten bigger in our frontcourt while getting longer and more athletic at each position. We are excited to welcome both them and their families to the Alabama basketball program.”

TJ St Louis @TJ_Stlouis

7’1 C Class of 2026



12pts

10rebs

1 blk

71% fg pic.twitter.com/bhrul7z03S — FeiaMBB (@FeiaMBB) November 10, 2025

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of July 20

**G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)**

G Preston Murphy Jr. (returning senior)

G Anderson Diaz (freshman)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F Amari Allen (returning sophomore)

F London Jemison (returning sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (returning junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (returning sophomore *pending redshirt*)

C TJ St. Louis (freshman)

Heights of Every Alabama 2026-27 Player:

7-0 TJ St. Louis

6-11 Collins Onyejiaka

6-11 Drew Fielder

6-10 Keitenn Bristow

6-10 Brandon Garrison

6-10 Jamarion Davis-Fleming

6-8 London Jemison

6-8 Cole Cloer

6-6 Amari Allen (6-5 1/4 barefoot at Combine)

6-6 Jaxon Richardson

6-6 Qayden Samuels

6-6 Tarris Bouie

6-1 Anderson Diaz

6-1 Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

6-1 Preston Murphy Jr.

BamaCentral is keeping track of the Crimson Tide’s outgoing and incoming players and coaches right here ahead of next season.

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