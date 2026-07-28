Can Racin Delgatty Play Center in the SEC? The Joe Gaither Show

Lets fire up a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez by discussing the online firestorm Fernandez created with Crimson Tide fans concerning football game dress code policy before talking about Alabama's offensive line ahead of fall camp begining.

The program begins with the voicemail line as Fernandez stirred Alabama fans up on Twitter by sharing the University of Alabama student government declaration for what to wear at home football games this fall. The online outcry was such that the SGA deleted its graphic, so our hosts respond to the voicemail and scrutinize the situation to get the show rolling.

The University of Alabama’s Student Government Association and Panhellenic Association have released a “fan color schedule” for this season, which includes asking students to wear white against Georgia and black and white against Florida State. pic.twitter.com/ePesf2j8Oe — Theodore Fernandez (@TheoFernandez__) July 27, 2026

The pair move on and briefly discuss Ohio State's reported jersey patch deal with JPMorgan Chase worth $17 m per year and discusses what Alabama should look for in a sponsorship.

We transition from the fans' dress code and get on the field, discussing the Crimson Tide offensive line, particularly focusing on new center Racin Delgatty. The conversation discusses Delgatty's transition from Division II to the Southeastern Conference. We diagnose the backup center options and discuss how Alabama's choices at guard will insulate Delgatty. The conversation gets deeper into the offensive line as we outline expectations for the upcoming season and project what the lineup may look like in 2027.

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